Wichita, KS

Old Cowtown hosting 2022 season launch party

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Old Cowtown is hosting a launch party to their 2022 season.

The launch party will be on Sunday, April 10 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. It is free to the public.

At the party, guests can enjoy the “living history” the museum has to offer. That includes a show by the Daisy Longstem’s Saloon Girls, the Cowtown Vintage Base Ball Club play and a gunfight by the Cowtown Cowboys versus the River City Renegades.

Vendors, including Blue Grizz Trading and The Missing Link , will be at the party selling their goods.

During the launch party, visitors will be able to view the traveling exhibit “ Encountering John Brown .” It is on display at Old Cowtown Museum until April 30.

To learn about volunteering opportunities and memberships to Old Cowtown Museum, visit their website .

KSN News

KSN News

