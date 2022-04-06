ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mostly sunny, cooler for your Wednesday

By Bryan Busby
KMBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will start out in the...

www.kmbc.com

KMBC.com

Scattered rain and a few t-storms Tuesday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC will see scattered showers with a few thunderstorms Tuesday evening. There will be more sunshine Wednesday and cooler highs in the low 60s. Thursday will be cloudy and blustery with highs in the upper 40s. Friday will be windy and cool with highs in the upper 40s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC San Diego

Rain Clears For a Mostly Sunny San Diego Sunday

A trough of low pressure brought rain showers overnight to San Diego. The showers broke up throughout the morning, resulting in light rain and drizzle ahead of a clear and mild afternoon. For commuters, roads will be wet, so it’s recommended to leave extra time to get to your destination...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WPMI

Sunny weekend then tracking a Wednesday weathermaker

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Sunshine dominates this weekend with daytime highs holding in the low to mid 70s. Lows fall into the mid to upper 40s for inland zones with lower 50s at the coast. Highs soar near 80 degrees as we kick off the workweek on Monday with...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Mostly sunny and mild today

Despite a weak cold front moving through yesterday, daytime highs will remain warmer than normal today due to weak downslope flow with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com

A chilly but mostly sunny Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City gets cool and dry conditions this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and near 50 Sunday. Warmer temperatures will great the greater KC area early next week. T-storm chances return Tuesday evening into Wednesday. WEATHER IMPACT: Tuesday Evening through Wednesday will...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WJBF.com

Clouds clearing late and cooler temps for your Thursday

As of 7am Thursday: Sky is mostly cloudy with light rain in our southern lying counties. Temps this morning are in the mid to upper 50s to our north, and mid to upper 60s to our south. Sky will gradually become partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday, a bit cool this weekend

A chill is in the air on this Thursday morning. We're waking up in the low 40s right now, which is about 20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday morning! A mix of sun and clouds will be the story once again today with highs a few degrees below average in the low 60s. The wind will kick back into high gear this afternoon! Sustained southwest winds around 15-20 MPH may gust near 30 MPH at times. Mostly cloudy skies return Friday as an upper level low meanders to our north. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out later in the evening Friday, but most stay dry.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mostly Sunny, Rain Moving In Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’ve made it to Wednesday and it’s another pleasant and warm day! Clouds are slowly but surely filtering in from the south ahead of a low pressure system that will bring us rain overnight into Thursday. All we see of the disturbance today is just increasing clouds. We’ll stay dry and temperatures will top out in the low 70s.  Enjoy the rain-free weather because our St. Patrick’s Day is quite a different story.  Off-and-on showers move in after midnight and wet weather will be with us for Thursday morning before drying out in the early to mid afternoon. The most rain will fall over southern Maryland where half an inch to three quarters is possible. Under half an inch is expected in the Baltimore area. The good news is that the rain clears out in time for evening St. Patrick’s Day festivities, so you can leave the green umbrella at home. High pressure makes a brief but welcome comeback on Friday, leaving us with sunshine and low 70s. Rain returns by early Saturday morning and it looks like it may clear out of here by the afternoon! Spring arrives Saturday and we’ll have sunshine to start the season with highs near 60.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mostly sunny with temps in the 70's, rain for Thursday

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says the spring like temps will continue for Wednesday as they top out in the 70's. We are watching a system that will bring rain to the area overnight into Thursday morning. Expect temps to drop to the high 50's and low 60's, before the warm weather returns for Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
ReporterHerald.com

Loveland weather on Tuesday: mostly sunny and 66 degrees

Tuesday in Loveland will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature around 66, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. The overnight low will be near 35 with wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Wednesday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with...
LOVELAND, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTVZ

Warm and mostly sunny for a few more days

Happy National Meteorological Day, Central Oregon!. Our mostly clear skies stay with us overnight Wednesday, with winds out of the northwest up to 15 mph and gusts for some of us up to 25 mph. Lows will be in the 30s and low 40s. Our winds will be calm as we head into Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

Sunny and beautiful again for your Sunday

Sunday morning starts out comfortably cool with temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It stays sunny all day with continued low humidity. With a lighter breeze, highs will rise into the upper 70s across the Bay Area. Monday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s with highs in the upper 80s […]
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

Cloudy, Cooler, But Dry- Your Friday Weather

Your Friday could be worse. We are watching for the chance of patchy frost this weekend. Watch for tomorrow morning’s weather for details on that. But, as for today, could be better, could be worse. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Camera

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 today in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies with highs in the 60s today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 and an overnight low of 38. Wednesday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 54 and an overnight...
BOULDER, CO
KMBC.com

Thunderstorms prompt tornado warning for some counties east of KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thunderstorms Tuesday evening prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for Cooper, Pettis and Saline counties in Missouri. The warning has since expired as a cold front has moved through. It was initially a radar-indicated tornado. Some power lines were reported down...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Chance of Showers Later Today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy today with a chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm between 4 and 7 p.m. High 67. Light rain likely overnight ending before sunrise Wednesday. Low 40. Scattered clouds and sunshine Wednesday. Windy. West wind of 20-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph. Elevated...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A cold morning leads to a picture perfect day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cold morning leads to a picture perfect day in Kansas City on Saturday. Saturday morning is so cold there's a freeze warning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m in the morning. Clear skies will have lows in the mid to upper 20s. By later in the day sunshine arrives and the wind dies down.
KANSAS CITY, MO

