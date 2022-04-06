ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Jenks City Council approves rezoning ordinance amid concern from residents

By Katie Keleher
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZ5jY_0f0d9ixs00

The City of Jenks is rezoning parts of the city, including the downtown and Riverfront areas.

The city council voted six to one Tuesday night to approve the Unified Development Ordinance. Councilor Kaye Lynn was the only one to vote against the ordinance.

READ MORE: City of Jenks addresses concerns involving proposed unified development ordinance

The city said the goal of the rezoning ordinance is to keep the historic aspect of downtown and bring in economic development. But some business owners disagree with the changes and feel they limit their opportunities.

The city has been working on the plan for three years. It said it’s to help keep up with the fast-growing community including in the downtown and Riverfront areas.

READ MORE: Neighbors concerned as Jenks rezoning ordinance moves forward

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, multiple residents and business owners spoke out against the rezoning ordinance. Many said the city did not give them proper notice of the changes. They also worry the changes could decrease property values and call the new ordinance restrictive.

“My property is being rezoned, it just got rezoned from commercial general, which has a lot of uses in it," said Ronda Bender, Jenks resident and land owner. "According to their new commercial general I believe there are 81 uses and they’re rezoning my property to RTC (Riverfront Tourist Commercial District ) and I believe I have 46 or 47 uses now."

Jenks City Planner Marcae Hilton responded to some of those concerns. She said they made many changes to the original plans such as no longer only allowing retail on the bottom space of buildings. She also said they sent notices to those in the downtown core and held extra meetings once more citizens became concerned.

During the meeting, Hilton told business owners this rezoning won’t change their businesses for them but changes the opportunity for the next person that comes along.

Some residents who spoke against the ordinance said, if the rezoning was approved, they may consider legal action. So far, it's unclear what that action would be.

To read the full plan:

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Taylorville City Council passes ordinance to allow dispensaries

TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) - Recreational marijuana sales have boomed in the state of Illinois in the past year, drawing in $137 million just this past December alone. But now, analysts say a dip seen in the past two months might be indicative of lower sales going forward. Small towns, however, are still deciding if they want to take part. Taylorville city council just voted 5 to 2 to start preparing the ordinances to allow for a dispensary in the future.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Jenks, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Jenks, OK
WEHT/WTVW

Residents voice CenterPoint concerns to city leaders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Monday in Evansville, residents spoke with city leaders to express their frustrations with high CenterPoint Energy bills. Just last month, protesters attended a city council meeting hoping to have their voices heard. And tonight, they were back. This comes less than a week after residents dissatisfied with their high energy bills […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KOMO News

Tacoma residents voice crime concerns to city officials

KOMO News has been telling you for some time about the crime increase in Tacoma and Tuesday night, residents of the city called for local leaders to take action. In front of city council members, a group of people spoke out. "We have been trying to get your attention for...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
KTAL

Bossier City council rejects residential chicken ordinance

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City City Council voted against allowing residents to have chickens in their backyards Tuesday. The council rejected a proposed revision of a Bossier City ordinance that prohibits poultry to be raised in the city limits for commercial purposes or otherwise. The revised...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planner#Jenks City Council#Rtc
Current Publishing

Westfield City Council votes against disability advisory council ordinance

The Westfield City Council voted against an ordinance to create an advisory council on disability during its March 14 meeting. The council voted 5-2 against the ordinance. Council member Scott Willis presented the ordinance. He said Westfield is behind other cities, such as Fishers and Carmel, which have similar ordinances for disability advisory councils. Willis said an advisory council would give the disability community a larger voice and more input on developments in the city.
WESTFIELD, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit City Council debates marijuana ordinance

DETROIT – Michiganders voted to legalize recreational marijuana back in 2018. However, as it stands three-plus years later, the city of Detroit still doesn’t have a finalized plan for businesses to sell it. It’s been caught up in court battles over who should be allowed to profit from...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy