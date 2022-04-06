Editorial: Find best way forward to hire a new manager quickly

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

At first blush Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo’s decision to withdraw her application to get the post permanently seems like a positive. The decision could be seen as an example for others in the political arena who too often prefer posturing, fighting and conducting behind-the-scenes shenanigans to further their own agenda.

We couch the praise for an obvious reason: The story is still unfolding. There’s always a chance that the move will actually make things worse for county council by taking that option off the table and restricting their options too quickly.

To recap, the search committee tasked with finding the best applicants for the job of County Manager forwarded three names to county council, with Crocamo among them. When the 11-member council voted on those applicants, six votes went to Randy Robertson and five went to Crocamo.

The County Home Rule Charter requires seven votes to confirm the appointment of a manager, so the decision remained unsettled. The 6-5 vote also meant no one in the county knew exactly what to do next. Considering the last manager, C. David Pedri, resigned effective July 6 of last year, this meant we’ve now gone nine months with the post empty and no obvious path forward in filling it.

Crocamo’s withdrawal from consideration made it possible, at least in theory, for County Council to quickly revisit the issue, before Robertson or the other top candidate land jobs elsewhere, or simply change their minds or lose interest.

In the email withdrawing her application, Crocamo implied — or at least it’s easy to infer — that creating a path for council to move forward was part of her plan.

“While I am deeply disappointed by the council vote, I recognize that it’s in the best interest of Luzerne County that I step aside. I do not make this decision lightly,” she wrote.

Cynics will likely point out that this could be as much a self-preservation move as an act of noble largesse. In her email Crocamo offers to stay as acting manager until the permanent replacement is in the seat, and to return to her prior role as chief county solicitor if the next manager so wills it.

Considering she was on the short end of the 6-5 vote, she was at a disadvantage if council decided to hold another vote soon: Only one person needed to sway toward Robertson while two would need to change their votes to favor her.

But it’s easier to believe, given her years of service to the county — including these long months as acting manager amid tumult and change — that doing what was best for the county at large mattered to her.

Either way, she has changed the calculus for council members. Council would do best to forego party posturing, payback or any other baser political machinations in reacting. Find the best way forward in hiring a new manager quickly.

We’ve waited long enough.

— Times Leader