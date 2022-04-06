ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Sycamore baseball ready for road trip to Purdue

WTHI
 3 days ago

For the seventh time already this season...

www.wthitv.com

thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTHI

Two ISU Football Stars Ready for Bounce Back Seasons

Redshirt Senior Receiver Dante Hendrix and Redshirt Junior Receiver Dakota Caton both suffered injuries in 2021 that cost them large chunks of their year. Both Sycamore playmakers are ready to put their injuries behind them and show out this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTHI

Indiana State Men's Basketball Roster is Almost Complete

Second year Head Coach Josh Schertz has been pleased with the caliber of player he and his staff have been able to add to their roster for next season. In the past two weeks, ISU has had three transfers commit to the Sycamores program, leaving them with one scholarship spot left to fill.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Joey Hart named Indiana Junior All-Star

Linton standout Joey Hart has been named a Indiana boys basketball Junior All-Star. Hart was named to the Core group of six junior All-Stars. That's recognizes him as one of the top six juniors in the state.
LINTON, IN

Community Policy