Lafayette, LA

Lafayette police find man wanted for contractor fraud, during his arrest for OWI

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) Lafayette police charged a home improvement contractor with multiple felony charges after it was reported that he never showed up to do the work after cashing the down payment checks.

Police said Jose Omar Hernandez-Cruz , 36 was charged with home improvement fraud, theft, hit and run, resisting an officer and OWI.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green said warrants had been issued for Cruz-Hernandez arrest, however police were unable to locate him until Monday.

Green said Cruz-Hernandez is accused of striking multiple parked vehicles in the 1800 block of West Pinhook Road and then fleeing the scene.

UPDATE: Witness describes moment gunfire rang out near two Lafayette schools

She said police encountered Cruz as they searched for a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Cruz-Hernandez, who smelled of alcohol, was asked to take a field-sobriety test and a breathalyzer, Green said.

He was arrested a short time later, she said.

During his arrest police discovered that Cruz had active warrants for home improvement fraud.

She said he allegedly cashed a $12K check from a Lafayette homeowever for a roof job, and never returned to do the work.

In a second incident, she said, Cruz is accused of cashing a $2K home improvement check and never returned to do the work.

According to the police paper work, Green said, both homeowners tried contacting Cruz on multiple occasions and that he never returned their calls or gave them their money back.

He is currently in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a $55,000 bond.

