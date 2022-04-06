ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Simkin, Muldrow win MMSD board seats by large margins

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHajU_0f0d7bHr00

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Metropolitan School Board President Ali Muldrow is poised to hold on to her seat on the board Tuesday night despite a write-in challenger hoping to unseat her.

With just under 94% of precincts reporting as of 10 p.m., Muldrow earned 88.2% of the vote. A total of 3,368 write-in votes were cast in the race. David Blaska had launched a write-in bid for the race. We do not yet know how many of the write-in votes were for Blaska.

Madison School Board Seat 4

Madison School Board

  • Ali Muldrow * Winner 88.3% 26,195
  • Write-in 11.7% 3,480
* Incumbent 29,675 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: April 5, 2022 10:16 PM 10:16 pm CDT

For Seat 3, Laura Simkin defeated Shepherd Janeway — who appeared on the ballot as Shepherd Joyner — 70.9%-29.1%.

Janeway, who is transgender, entered the race late last year after another candidate, Mary Jo Walters, made comments many considered to be transphobic. Walters later dropped out of the race.

Madison School Board Seat 3

Madison School Board

Laura Simkin Shepherd Joyner
  • Laura Simkin Winner 70.9% 23,661
  • Shepherd Joyner 29.1% 9,711
33,372 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: April 5, 2022 10:16 PM 10:16 pm CDT

See all races and results from the April 5 election here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Schrunk, Johannes face off for seat on school board

HARTFORD — Two candidates are running for the Hartford Joint 1 School District School Board in the spring election on April 5. The candidates, Louise Schrunk and Tristan Johannes, are both newcomers, and they defeated the incumbent, Andy Hughes, in the primary race in February. Schrunk has been a...
HARTFORD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP-backed school board candidates win in Milwaukee suburbs

Republican-backed candidates in local school board races came out as big winners in the Milwaukee suburbs that are critical for the GOP in statewide elections, but had mixed results in other parts of battleground Wisconsin. Tuesday's school board elections in Wisconsin were among the earliest nationwide this year and are the latest sign of how politicized typically nonpartisan races for local offices are becoming across the country. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, a Republican candidate for governor, took the unusual step of endorsing 48 school board candidates. Of those, 34 won including eight incumbents, based on preliminary results.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Big party politics in local nonpartisan races: Kleefisch, Nicholson make endorsements in spring election

MADISON, Wis. — In a Fox News appearance on Tuesday morning, Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch made her pitch on what’s historically a low-turnout election. “Parents are fed up, and we’re taking back control,” she said. “Democrats have done this for years…and it’s only now that Republicans are...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Mmsd#Channel 3000
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rasoul challenges Boucher for At-Large seat on Elmbrook School Board

Challenger Katie Rasoul and incumbent Linda Boucher will face off April 5 in the bid for the At-Large seat on the Elmbrook School Board. The candidates responded to questions sent by The Freeman. School board races have taken a political tone, what do you think of this?. Rasoul: The politicization...
ELECTIONS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Estes holds off Johnson, re-elected Reedsburg mayor

REEDSBURG, Wis. — Reedsburg’s mayor has won another term in office. David Estes defeated challenger Nathan Johnson 68%-32% with 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night. Estes earned 899 votes, while Johnson earned 421. See all races and results from the April 5 election here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
REEDSBURG, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Bismarck Tribune

Davis seeks Mandan School Board seat

NATIVE Inc. nonprofit founder Lorraine Davis is seeking a seat on the Mandan Public School Board. Davis said her focus is student improvement; teacher recruitment and retention; college, career and military readiness; and school facilities and growth. “I would like to work with school administrators and educators to accomplish equity...
MANDAN, ND
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MMSD board OK’s committee to consider Thomas Jefferson Middle School name change

MADISON, Wis. — After an effort to remove James Madison’s name from Memorial High School was successful, another school in the district might have its name changed as well. The Madison Metropolitan School District’s Board of Education met Monday night to start the process of potentially removing Thomas Jefferson’s name from the district’s west side middle school. After very little...
MADISON, WI
Dadeville Record

Alex City opens applications for seat on school board

The City of Alexander City opened applications for a vacant seat on the board of education Monday, as board member Kelly Waldrop's five-year term comes to a close. School board members are interviewed, then appointed by a vote of the city council. Waldrop, currently in his second term on the Alexander City Board of Education, indicated at a special called board meeting last month that he would not be applying for a third.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy