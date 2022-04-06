ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Reichelt proposing sale of recreational marijuana in West Springfield

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – 22News is hearing from West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, who is again proposing recreational marijuana to be sold in West Springfield.

West Springfield mayor requests amendment proposals including broadband, liquor licenses, and retail marijuana

Reichelt recently submitted a legislative package to the town council that includes a two-part proposal regarding cannabis. He wants to lift the town-wide ban on retail marijuana establishments and to allow additional types of retail marijuana facilities to operate in certain areas, including cultivators, retailers, and transporters.

“This is another business that will have a good economic impact on the community. I don’t really see the negative impact because we don’t see any negative impacts in other communities. I do think it’s a good time to revisit it, now that we’ve seen what has happened, all the good, and see the money that it’s actually created. Really we are just missing out on that revenue,” Mayor Reichelt said.

Reichelt says a survey is currently being conducted on the proposal and is hoping to work with the community to get local feedback. He adds that residents will have a chance to voice their opinions on it during a public hearing in front of the Planning Board on June 1st.

