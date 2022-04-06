ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC House OKs transgender sports ban ahead of ‘crossover’ deadline

By Jason Raven
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5aKp_0f0d5Htr00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina House of Representatives voted to give the Save Women’s Sports Act second reading ahead of a crucial legislative deadline.

House members set the bill for special order Tuesday afternoon, a few days before the state’s ‘crossover’ deadline. After April 10th, legislation still in its chamber of origin would need a two-thirds vote instead of a simple majority to pass to the other chamber.

The bill got an 82-28 vote (mostly along party lines) late Tuesday evening. The legislation is set to get a routine, procedural vote for the third reading Wednesday and will be sent to the Senate.

H.4608 would ban transgender athletes from competing in female sports in South Carolina. House members spent hours debating dozens of amendments filed.

Rep. John King (D-York) said he had filed more than 900 amendments. “We’ll take those up today, possibly into the night and into tomorrow. I don’t believe we need to be debating something so frivolous,” he said.

Critics say the Save Women’s Sports Act targets transgender youth in South Carolina and could negatively impact the mental health of these youth. According to officials, at least two transgender athletes in South Carolina public schools have been granted waivers to compete in female sports.

‘SAY GAY’ billboards go up in several US capitals

Supporters say the legislation is needed to ensure fairness in women’s athletics. Rep. Melissa Oremus (R-Aiken) said, “Why are we evening thinking about this. If you have a little girl, you’re going to look her in the eye and put her on the basketball court with a man. Look at what happened with the swimming.”

The House invoked cloture limiting how much time lawmakers can spend deliberating possible changes to the bill.

At one point during Tuesday’s debate, House members were escorted out of the chamber due to a tornado warning in the Columbia area. After that warning expired, lawmakers returned to the floor.

As of Tuesday evening, House members had taken up more 60 amendments. Rep. King informed the House he pulled his remaining amendments. The vote to give the legislation second reading happened around 9:15, more than 9 hours after the House reconvened.

Other bills lawmakers could debate before the deadline include an anti- critical race theory bill and abortion-related legislation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
Columbia, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender Youth#Abortion#Racism#Sc House#Senate
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Parking Issues cause frustration at Augusta National during Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga- (WJBF) Parking spaces throughout National Hills started to fill up around 10:15 this morning forcing patrons to park in driveways nearby and pay double the price to leave their cars. WJBF spoke with patrons who say they had to drive more than an hour looking for parking. “I mean you have to do […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy