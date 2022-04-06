Students in Palmer asking for local residents to help fundraise trip
PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – High school students in Palmer are asking the public for their help.
In March, Pathfinder Tech competed at the state level in the Massachusetts chapter of the Business Professionals of America competition. The students’ success qualified them for the National Competition being held in Dallas in May, in order to attend the students are raising money to pay for the trip.
If you would like to help make their trip possible, you can find the link here !
