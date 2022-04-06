Craig to become new mayor of Portage, defeating Dodd

A new leader will take over the troubled Louisville Metro Department of Corrections next month. Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday that Lt. Col. Jerry Collins, currently the Jail Commander in Clark County, Ind., will replace Dwayne Clark, who’s served in the jail director post since 2019. Collins previously worked in Louisville’s corrections department, according to a press release from Fischer’s office. He started as a corrections officer in 2000, and was a major in charge of operations and training in 2021, when he retired from LMDC.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 DAYS AGO