ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Clark County wildlife refuge to reopen after $31M restoration project

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHOUGAL, Wash. — The largest habitat restoration project along the lower Columbia River is coming to a close this spring. The Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Refuge, east of Washougal in Clark County, is slated to reopen May 1 after almost two years of...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
L'Observateur

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to Reopen 2022 Oyster Season in Sister Lake

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will reopen the oyster season in designated portions of the Public Oyster Seed Reservation in Sister Lake to allow harvest for sacking only (3 inches and larger). Recent biological sampling by LDWF has indicated additional resource availability in Sister Lake. This additional opening will allow limited harvest of the resource that is available on the reefs. The following dates were set for the upcoming oyster season:
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Six projects receive DNR wildlife viewing grants

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Grant projects announced recently by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will improve public opportunities to see and learn about native animals and plants statewide. The six proposals selected by the DNR Wildlife Resources Division as 2022 recipients in the Wildlife Viewing Grants Program range from coastal Georgia to Rutledge and Thomasville to Lavonia.
ANIMALS
WNYT

Columbia County road reopens after crash

CLAVERACK - State Route 66 in Claverack is closed is back open after a crash. It happened around 11:30 Friday morning. The route was closed from State Route 9H to Fish and Game Club Road. The crash took down a pole and some wires, which crews needed to clean up.
CLAVERACK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washougal, WA
Local
Washington Government
Clark County, WA
Government
County
Clark County, WA
State
Washington State
Washougal, WA
Government
WBOC

Prescribed Burning Planned at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge

MILTON, Del.- Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s zone fire staff, local fire departments, and the Delaware Forest Service, began a landscape burning program on the refuge in March of 2017. This year’s plan includes a total of nearly 200 acres...
MILTON, DE
KTVZ

Landslide shuts U.S. Highway 101 on north Oregon coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) — An active landslide has closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions Tuesday along the northern Oregon coast at milepost 47, north of Rockaway Beach, according to tweets from the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT tweeted a photo Tuesday morning showing a...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Refuge#Fish#Uban Construction#The Daily News#The Associated Press
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Natural disasters deliver deadly blows to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 1972 Vancouver tornado that killed 6 people remains the deadliest tornado on record to hit west of the Rocky Mountains, it doesn’t really come close to the deadliest disasters in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. With the help of KOIN 6 Meteorologist...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
Eater

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Wants to Make Portland’s COVID-Era Patios and Plazas Permanent

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) are attempting to make the city’s COVID-era plazas and dining patios permanent. In a Monday morning press conference, Hardesty announced that she is “directing PBOT to begin the transition to making this program permanent,” continuing to offer free permits through August 31. However, Hardesty noted that to bring her plans to fruition, the rest of Portland’s city council needs to approve PBOT’s proposed budget.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Portland, region hemorrhaging rental properties: report

After a period of confusion, a revised economic report confirms the loss of single-family, detached rental houses in Portland and the larger metropolitan region. If fact, the revised report says that nearly six times more rental houses were lost between 2015 and 2020 than the original report claimed.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Clark County Sheriff Cuts Services

Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins announces the department will cut services, because of too few deputies. In a press release in July 2021, I expressed concern about the increasing trajectory of crime in Clark County and decreases in our staffing. We have reached a point where it has become critical in alleviating the strain placed on too few available deputies for the number of calls for service. Service cuts are required, particularly on lower-level issues. I have presented the Clark County Council options to help give immediate relief to our staffing shortages in all branches, in addition to long-term solutions. As of this date, the council has not implemented or enacted any of the suggested changes to help with this staffing crisis. We can no longer sustain the patrol calls for service workload with the current deputy sheriff staffing shortage.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Nearly 30 small, shallow quakes rumble beneath Paulina Lake; seismologists see no cause for alarm

Nearly 30 shallow earthquakes -- too small to be felt -- have occurred in the past week and a half beneath the eastern shore of Paulina Lake at Newberry Volcano, but U.S. Geological Survey seismologists said Monday they are not a cause for alarm and are "likely the result of fluids moving in the hydrothermal system." The post Nearly 30 small, shallow quakes rumble beneath Paulina Lake; seismologists see no cause for alarm appeared first on KTVZ.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
74K+
Followers
39K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy