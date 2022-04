BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — A police report obtained by News10NBC sheds more light on the racist graffiti found at Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women back in March. The phrase written on a bathroom wall read, "This school is filled with a bunch of n*****s Get out or else". The police report indicates a student admitted to writing the phrase after she said she heard it uttered by a group of girls in an after-school club. The student claimed the girls were discussing racism in the school and how "nothing is ever done about it".

BRIGHTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO