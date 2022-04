One awesome My Dress-Up Darling cosplay has brought Marin Kitagawa's spiciest cosplay makeover to life! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series had made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule earlier this year, and while it might be wrapped up for now, it's hard to deny just how much of an impact the series made right out of the gate. Despite all of the larger blockbuster series taking up fans' attention over the course of the schedule, this series ended up becoming one of the major standouts when the Winter schedule came to an end.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO