Hall does it all, West Brook defeats Kingwood

An early outburst from the Bruins offense and a strong pitching performance from senior starter Sam Hall helped the West Brook baseball team continue its hot start in district play on Tuesday night.

Hall finished one out shy of a complete game for West Brook, keeping Kingwood hitters off balance during the Bruins’ 8-3 win in Beaumont. The 6-foot-3 righty struck out nine batters while scattering six hits with an effective fastball/curveball combination, only coming out of the game with the bases loaded in the last inning.

However, Halls contributions weren’t limited to the pitcher’s mound. He went 3-3 at the plate, including two RBI doubles as the Bruins finished off Kingwood comfortably.

After Hall left the game with still one out left to make, fellow senior Chris Tillery took the mound and closed things out. The win was West Brook’s fourth straight, and improved the Bruins to 4-1 in District 21-6A.

“We got up early, and (Sam) was great for us,” West Brook head coach Jacob Walton said. “He got ahead of hitters, mixed things up and that was really the ball game right there. He really solved it.”

West Brook jumped out to an early lead thanks to a four-run second inning. The outburst was aided by two errors from Kingwood’s shortstop -- the second of which allowed West Brook to score the game’s first run.

A single by Blake Hall on the next at bat scored Sam Hall , then Owen Cansler drilled an RBI double that brought home two more Bruins.

Staked to the sizeable lead early, Sam Hall continued to cruise on the mound. He often allowed runners on base early in innings, but was able to quickly work out of any jam.

The only time Kingwood got to Hall came in the fifth inning with West Brook in complete control, holding a 5-0 lead. Hall allowed the first two batters of the inning to reach base with a walk and a single, then after a fielder’s choice, a bloop single brought home Kingwood’s first run of the game.

Kingwood would score again on an error, but Hall shut down the inning immediately after.

Just when Kingwood started to find some momentum from the two-run fifth, West Brook began adding to its lead. The Bruins scored twice in the bottom half of the fifth, including an RBI double from Hall, who continued to help himself at the plate.

A 1-2-3 inning from Hall in the sixth followed, then the Bruins added another run to make it an 8-2 game heading into the final frame.

“That was very important,” Walton said of adding to the lead. “That can deflate them and give us confidence, so that helped a lot.”

Tuesday’s win came after the Bruins won two-straight games against Humble last week in district play.

West Brook will hit the road on Friday to face Kingwood (3-4) again. Teams in 21-6A play back-to-back games against each other, a schedule change in recent years that allows opponents to see different starting pitchers, Walton said.

“Hopefully we can keep this momentum when we go to their park,” the Bruins coach said. “If we can get another one on ‘em, then we’ll hold the tiebreaker down the road.”