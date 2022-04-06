ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Hall does it all, West Brook defeats Kingwood

By Matt Faye
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgVlc_0f0d4WrJ00
The win was West Brook’s fourth straight, and improved the Bruins to 4-1 in District 21-6A. (Matt Faye/ Beaumont Enterprise)

An early outburst from the Bruins offense and a strong pitching performance from senior starter Sam Hall helped the West Brook baseball team continue its hot start in district play on Tuesday night.

Hall finished one out shy of a complete game for West Brook, keeping Kingwood hitters off balance during the Bruins’ 8-3 win in Beaumont. The 6-foot-3 righty struck out nine batters while scattering six hits with an effective fastball/curveball combination, only coming out of the game with the bases loaded in the last inning.

However, Halls contributions weren’t limited to the pitcher’s mound. He went 3-3 at the plate, including two RBI doubles as the Bruins finished off Kingwood comfortably.

After Hall left the game with still one out left to make, fellow senior Chris Tillery took the mound and closed things out. The win was West Brook’s fourth straight, and improved the Bruins to 4-1 in District 21-6A.

“We got up early, and (Sam) was great for us,” West Brook head coach Jacob Walton said. “He got ahead of hitters, mixed things up and that was really the ball game right there. He really solved it.”

West Brook jumped out to an early lead thanks to a four-run second inning. The outburst was aided by two errors from Kingwood’s shortstop -- the second of which allowed West Brook to score the game’s first run.

A single by Blake Hall on the next at bat scored Sam Hall , then Owen Cansler drilled an RBI double that brought home two more Bruins.

Staked to the sizeable lead early, Sam Hall continued to cruise on the mound. He often allowed runners on base early in innings, but was able to quickly work out of any jam.

The only time Kingwood got to Hall came in the fifth inning with West Brook in complete control, holding a 5-0 lead. Hall allowed the first two batters of the inning to reach base with a walk and a single, then after a fielder’s choice, a bloop single brought home Kingwood’s first run of the game.

Kingwood would score again on an error, but Hall shut down the inning immediately after.

Just when Kingwood started to find some momentum from the two-run fifth, West Brook began adding to its lead. The Bruins scored twice in the bottom half of the fifth, including an RBI double from Hall, who continued to help himself at the plate.

A 1-2-3 inning from Hall in the sixth followed, then the Bruins added another run to make it an 8-2 game heading into the final frame.

“That was very important,” Walton said of adding to the lead. “That can deflate them and give us confidence, so that helped a lot.”

Tuesday’s win came after the Bruins won two-straight games against Humble last week in district play.

West Brook will hit the road on Friday to face Kingwood (3-4) again. Teams in 21-6A play back-to-back games against each other, a schedule change in recent years that allows opponents to see different starting pitchers, Walton said.

“Hopefully we can keep this momentum when we go to their park,” the Bruins coach said. “If we can get another one on ‘em, then we’ll hold the tiebreaker down the road.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lobos complete home softball slate tomorrow against Crystal City

Tomorrow night at the Uvalde High School softball field, the Uvalde Lobos will play their final home game of the season. They will host the Crystal City Lady Javelinas in District 30-4A softball competition, beginning at 7 p.m. Coach EJ McNamara’s Lobos, 1-2 in district play and 11-7 for the...
UVALDE, TX
KTEN.com

Gunter beats Pottsboro, remain undefeated in softball district play

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - Gunter defeated Pottsboro 11-1 in a battle of teams at the top of the 3A district 11 standings. The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning, highlighted by a two-RBI single from Olivia Eft. Pottsboro scored its lone run in the top...
GUNTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humble, TX
City
Kingwood, TX
City
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Baseball Roundup: Lindale captures win over Chapel Hill

LINDALE — The Lindale Eagles scored five runs in the first inning en route to an 8-5 win over the Chapel Hill Bulldogs on Friday in a District 16-4A baseball game at Robbie Surratt Memorial Field. Kayden McClenny, Sam Peterson and Aaron Wolfe all had doubles for the Eagles...
LINDALE, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

Sources: Lamar leaving WAC

Sources say Lamar will be leaving the WAC after just one year. Photo taken Saturday, September 7, 2019 Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent / The Enterprise) Lamar University’s membership in the Western Athletic Conference will be shorter than expected.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Edged by No. 21 LSU in Series Opener, 2-1

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (23-13, 2-8 SEC) was unable to combat a two-run seventh-inning rally by No. 21 LSU (23-15, 4-6 SEC) and ultimately dropped the first of the three-game series, 2-1, on Friday night at Davis Diamond. TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS. vs. No. 21...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
CW33 NewsFix

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS PREVIEW: Allen Lady Eagles vs. Southlake Carroll Lady Dragons

It’s going to be a showdown of powerhouses on Friday as the Allen Lady Eagles take on the Southlake Carroll Lady Dragons in the UIL Class 6A Region I Regional Semifinals. Both teams have posted an incredible season so far and are looking to continue making their way to the state tournament. VYPE DFW breaks down the teams and what fans can expect heading into their Friday match-up!
DALLAS, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
892
Followers
494
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy