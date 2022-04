Opening Day is here and it’s time to talk Astros as the 2022 season gets rolling in Anaheim on Thursday night. The Astros begin life without Carlos Correa, but the roster is still built to win the AL West and make another deep playoff run. Entering the season, the latest odds out of Vegas have the Astros and Dodgers as the World Series favorites.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO