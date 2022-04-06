South Central, Monroeville pick up FC wins in opener

GREENWICH — The South Central softball team won its fourth straight game with Tuesday’s 2-1 win over visiting Mapleton in the Firelands Conference opener for both teams.

Maddy Prater was again strong for the Trojans (4-1, 1-0) in the circle. She limited the Mounties to an unearned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk on 102 pitches (72 strikes).

Offensively, the Trojans were also held to just three hits.Two of those, including a double and an RBI, came form Annie Cook. Makena Calame also singled for South Central, which makes the return trip to Mapleton on Wednesday.

Mapleton 000 001 0 — 1 3 0

S. Central 010 001 x — 2 3 2

WP: Prater; LP: Dennison

2B: (SC) Cook

Monroeville 12, New London 1

MONROEVILLE — The Eagles improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the FC with Tuesday’s run-rule win over the visiting Wildcats at Clark Park.

Monroeville scored its 12 runs on 15 hits.

Veanna Helmstetter was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Abbi Poths doubled and tripled with two RBIs, while Brooklyn Schaffer also doubled, tripled and drove in one run.

Camryn Hurst and Ava Krueger each added two hits for Monroeville. Hurst needed just 56 pitches in the circle for the Eagles. She allowed an unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Madison Williams had the lone hit for New London.

New London 010 00 — 1 2 1

Monroeville 000 (10)2 — 12 15 0

WP: Hurst; LP: Rowland

2B: (M) Helmstetter 2, Krueger, Poths, Schaffer; 3B: (M) Poths, Schaffer