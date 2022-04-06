Columbian rallies past Norwalk in final inning

NORWALK — Visiting Tiffin Columbian scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to come away with an SBC Lake Division win over host Norwalk on Tuesday.

For the Truckers, (1-4, 0-1), McKenna Ames hit a home run and drove in two runs, while Morgan Leber doubled and had an RBI.

Callie Helton was 2 for 4, while Lucy Schlotterer, Lily Farmer and Mya Prochnow each singled.

In the circle for the Truckers, Haley Gockstetter allowed three earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.

Columbian 210 000 3 — 6 5 1

Norwalk 300 000 0 — 3 8 2

WP: Kutscher; LP: Gockstetter

2B: (TC) B Landers; 3B (N): Leber; HR (N) Ames

Huron 13, Willard 3

HURON — The Crimson Flashes trailed 5-3 in the middle of the fifth, only to see the Tigers score eight runs in the bottom of the frame in Tuesday’s SBC Bay Division loss.

Ellen Fox was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Willard (0-4, 0-1), while Lauren Hamons had a double, and Ashley Hammons singled and drove in a run.

Willard 000 12 — 3 9 4

Huron 220 18 — 13 11 1

WP: Schmidt; LP: Rothhaar

2B: (W) Hamons; 3B: (H) Orzech, Holsapple; HR: (H) Holsapple, Herzog

Edison 22, St. Mary CC 2

MILAN — Edison exploded for 12 runs in the third inning and cruised to a win in its home opener.

The Chargers totaled 18 hits, including three from Olivia Vitaz and Elena McCord and two apiece by Kira Appeman, Audrey Linder, Reagan King and Sophia Guerra. King hit another home run, her third of the season, as Edison improved to 3-1.

SMCC 200 00 — 2 3 5

Edison 32(12) 5x — 22 18 5

WP: Kira Appeman; LP: Riley Woodruff

2B: (E) Vitaz 2, King, Appeman, Kluding; 3B: (E) Linder, Vitaz, Appeman; HR: (E) King