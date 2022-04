COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will wrap up spring practice on Saturday with the Maroon and White game at Kyle Field. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is hoping to see a lot of positives on Saturday as the team looks to regroup from last season’s 8-4 campaign that saw them lose half of their games in the month of November (19-29 at #12 Ole Miss & 24-27 at LSU).

