Tides lose to Charlotte Knights 3-1 in home opener

NORFOLK (WAVY) – For the 14th straight season, the Norfolk Tides fell short in their home opener. The Charlotte Knights scored in the fourth, eighth and ninth innings to earn a 3-1 win over the Tides on Tuesday night at Habro Park.

More than 7,000 fans showed up to see the Tides in Buck Britton’s debut as the teams’ new manager. Britton played for the Tides from 2010 to 2013.

Tides starting pitcher Kevin Smith allowed two hits and a home run to Carlos Perez in the fourth inning through three and two-thirds innings.

Norfolk loaded the bases in the first inning, but had to settle for a 1-0 lead after leaving two runners in scoring position.

The Knights and Tides play game two of their weekend series on Wednesday at 6:35.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.