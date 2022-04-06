ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Tides lose to Charlotte Knights 3-1 in home opener

By Nathan Epstein
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k89Ar_0f0d3CYe00

NORFOLK (WAVY) – For the 14th straight season, the Norfolk Tides fell short in their home opener. The Charlotte Knights scored in the fourth, eighth and ninth innings to earn a 3-1 win over the Tides on Tuesday night at Habro Park.

More than 7,000 fans showed up to see the Tides in Buck Britton’s debut as the teams’ new manager. Britton played for the Tides from 2010 to 2013.

Tides starting pitcher Kevin Smith allowed two hits and a home run to Carlos Perez in the fourth inning through three and two-thirds innings.

Norfolk loaded the bases in the first inning, but had to settle for a 1-0 lead after leaving two runners in scoring position.

The Knights and Tides play game two of their weekend series on Wednesday at 6:35.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Blue Jays use historic opening day comeback to beat Rangers

TORONTO (AP) — Finally back for opening day — and in a full house, at that — the upstart Toronto Blue Jays tapped into their potent offense for the biggest season-opening comeback in more than seven decades. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in the go-ahead run in the...
ARLINGTON, TX
Augusta Free Press

#8 Miami holds #3 Virginia to two hits, wins opener, 6-2

No. 8 Miami (24-6, 11-2 ACC) held No. 3 Virginia to two hits in a 6-2 series opening win on Friday. Three Miami (24-6, 11-2 ACC) home runs proved to be the difference in the game. The Hurricanes cut Virginia’s 2-0 lead in half in the second on a solo homer by Maxwell Romero Jr. and took the lead for good on a two-run shot by Yohandy Morales in the third. Gaby Gutierrez added a solo home run in the fifth to make it a 4-2 ballgame.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
Augusta Free Press

#3 Virginia gets big games from Gelof, Ortiz in 7-2 win over Liberty

All nine batters in the Cavalier lineup collected a hit, and four Virginia pitchers limited Liberty to five hits, in a 7-2 win on Wednesday. Sophomore Jake Gelof was one of three UVA multi-hit performers with a 2-for-5 effort at the plate. He added two RBI in the contest bringing his season total up to 53 on the season.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot girlfriend's son to death in Chesapeake, police say

A 75-year-old man shot his girlfriend's son late Monday night during a domestic dispute, Chesapeake police say. Read more: https://bit.ly/3j5Fw7Z. Man shot girlfriend’s son to death in Chesapeake, …. Police investigating double homicide on S. Boggs …. Tides Manager Buck Britton LIVE on WAVY News 10. Tiger Woods on...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect captured in N.C. after trying to kill ex-girlfriend, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — An attempted murder suspect has been captured after he was on the run for several days after police say he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend. Christian Samuel Felix was processed at the Wake County Detention Center on March 25 on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Smith
WAVY News 10

Man wanted after fatal shooting at MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have identified a suspect in connection to the fatal triple shooting at the MacArthur Center. Following a four-day investigation, police have identified 39-year-old Gary Moore from Virginia Beach as the suspect in last weekend’s shooting at the MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

School bus, truck crash on Route 58 in Suffolk

According to police, the crash happened around 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of Route 58 and Kenyon Road. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the truck driver trapped inside.
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Tides#Charlotte Knights 3 1#The Charlotte Knights#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Codi Bigsby's father due in court for bond appeal Tuesday

The father of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is expected in Hampton Circuit Court Tuesday morning. Read more: https://bit.ly/3j77pg8. Codi Bigsby’s father due in court for bond appeal …. ‘It was definitely the scariest day of my life’: …. Systemic issues led to ‘perfect storm’ of violence.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy