Jefferson County will now have uniform interpreting services for court proceedings. The Jefferson County Commissioners Court this week approved a contract with MasterWord for the services. Before Tuesday's decision, courts had always gotten their own interpretive services. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said believes it will cost $100 for a half-day of services. He is working with county attorneys to make the exact cost public record. "It says in here that the service rate schedule, what they're charging us is confidential. I...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO