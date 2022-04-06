ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billikens to pay tribute to former coach

By Dave Jobe, Martin Kilcoyne
It was a year ago that Billikens assistant basketball coach Ford Stuen was fighting for his life. A complicated illness left Stuen hospitalized for weeks needing a bone marrow transplant. Stuen who is also the nephew of Billikens head basketball coach Travis Ford, died in mid May 2021. Next week the team and Saint Louis University want to honor Stuen’s memory. They will hold a “Be the Match” event where people can sign up to be bone marrow donors. The event is next Wednesday, which is Stuen’s 30th birthday. Coach Ford says the outpouring of support over the past year has been tremendous.

