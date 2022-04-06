Severe storms damage 2 Cochran, Georgia homes

A multi-day severe weather event continues Wednesday, as powerful storms move east through the Gulf Coast states. Following two days of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, the same line of storms will shift into Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. While the biggest weather likely took place on...
Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
As much of Alabama braces for winter storms this weekend, state authorities urged motorists on Friday to use “extreme caution” on roadways. All of north Alabama is under a winter storm warning that takes effect 9 p.m. Friday, and up to four inches of snow is a possibility in the region.
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A storm system brought a tornado and baseball-sized hail to Bryan County Thursday evening. A WSAV viewer captured a video of a funnel cloud in Ellabell’s Brewton Acres neighborhood off of Wilma Edwards Road. Large hail up to 2.75 inches in size has also been reported in the county. No word […]
EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — Severe weather swept across Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday. Here is a video from a confirmed tornado warned-storm in Early County, just south of Blakely. The video was taken at around 3:16 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The man behind the video tells WDHN that the tornado touched down in a […]
ELLABELL, Ga. — A Southeast Georgia man is unhurt after surviving a tornado that killed one and left nine injured in Bryan County Tuesday -- and he caught it on camera. Cliff Horton shared the video with First Coast News after shooting the video on his cellphone while at a golf course in Ellabell. Four different videos show different views of the moments the tornado approaches, intense winds whipping across the structure the man is standing inside, the moment the building's roof is ripped off and the aftermath of debris.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
