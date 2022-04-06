Muenich stepping down from CF Park Board

CHIPPEWA FALLS — When Carmen Muenich was a boy growing up on the north side of Chippewa Falls, he would routinely go to Irvine Park to play. Muenich, 80, has served the community in a variety of roles, and for the past 15 years, as a member of the city’s Park Board.

However, Muenich has announced his retirement, effective on April 30. Tuesday, the City Council approved Reggie Geissler as his replacement on the board.

“It’s time for the next generation,” Muenich said. “We’ve accomplished a lot. I’ll still be a trustee on the Thorpe Foundation.”

The Thorpe Foundation, established by Gerald O. Thorpe and Evelyn M. Thorpe in 1990, provides funding that can be used on projects to improve Irvine Park. It was used to kick-start the 2015 project to construct a new welcome center and small animal building.

In recent years, the money has been used for improvements at the Flag Hill area, such as the new bathroom building.

“We have assets close to $4 million in the foundation,” Muenich explained. “It’s been a great asset.”

Mayor Greg Hoffman praised Muenich for his dedication to the city.

“The park has always had a special place in his heart,” Hoffman said. “He wanted to maintain the integrity of the park. He’s very conscientious. He’s very passionate about his beliefs.”

Park Board President Beth Arneberg said Muenich will be missed.

“We did not always see eye to eye but we always remained friends, even after contentious meetings,” Arneberg said. “He had the best intentions for the parks department, taxpayer, and business owners. His presence made us a better board.”

Muenich graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1959, and has lived most of his life in the city. He served on the Chippewa County Board for 12 years and the county’s Human Service Board for 25 years.

Dan Hedrington, who was mayor at the time, appointed Muenich to the Park Board in 2008. During his tenure on the park board, they have constructed the new exhibits for the bears, tigers and hyenas, renovated Erickson Park and the Flag Hill area of Irvine Park, created the Chippewa Riverfront park, as well as raising money for the new welcome center. He said all those projects were needed for the betterment of the park and the community.

“To the community, the zoo is an instrumental part of the park,” he said.

Gerald Thorpe died in 1995 and Evelyn Thorpe died in 2012. The couple didn’t have any children together. They designed the foundation so money would go specifically to Irvine Park improvements; it cannot be used for general operation and salaries.

The foundation is a perpetual gift, with the earnings from the interest going to the park annually. Muenich was named one of the original trustees when it was established.