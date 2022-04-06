ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Fox captured after biting multiple people on Capitol Hill

By Hannah Brandt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SapK2_0f0d2MLh00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A wild fox caused chaos on Capitol Hill this week by running around and biting people, including a reporter and a lawmaker.

“All of the sudden I kinda felt something kinda lunge at the back of my ankle-calf area,” Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., said. “And I kinda lunged around, looked around, thinking it’s going to be a small dog. And it was like – that’s not a dog, that’s a fox!”

It’s definitely not what the California congressman was expecting to see.

“It’s like, did that just happen?” Bera said. “Kinda looked down and there was a clear penetration of my suit leg.”

The same thing happened to reporter Ximena Bustillo on Tuesday.

“A fox nipped me in the ankle,” Bustillo said. “It felt like if a cat or small dog was to nip your ankle.”

Capitol Police spokesman Tim Barber says altogether, about half a dozen people got nipped by the fox. Ultimately, animal control was not outfoxed.

  • WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 05: A fox walks near Upper Senate Park on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. Several individuals have reported being approached and bitten by a fox. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKxjM_0f0d2MLh00
    WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 05: An officer with the Humane Rescue Alliance Animal Care and Control and a Capitol Hill Police Officer attempt to trap a fox on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. Several individuals have reported being approached and bitten by a fox. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pNFT_0f0d2MLh00
    WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 05: A fox walks near Upper Senate Park on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. Several individuals have reported being approached and bitten by a fox. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rspv_0f0d2MLh00
    WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 05: A fox walks near Upper Senate Park on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. Several individuals have reported being approached and bitten by a fox. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eY7VU_0f0d2MLh00
    WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 05: A fox walks near Upper Senate Park on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. Several individuals have reported being approached and bitten by a fox. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0paa_0f0d2MLh00
    WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 05: Officer Peterson with the Humane Rescue Alliance Animal Care and Control traps a fox on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. Several individuals have reported being approached and bitten by the fox. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“The fox was safely captured,” Barber said.

Officials believe there was just one fox loose in the area, so the immediate risk should be over. But they say it’s too early to be certain, so it’s a good idea for anyone nearby to keep their eyes open.

“There are other traps around the area just in case there are other foxes,” Barber said.

Animal control plans to put down the aggressive fox. Both Bera and Bustillo are getting rabies shots just in case.

What the fox really left behind was shock.

“Did not think that would happen here,” Bustillo said.

“Lots of bizarre things happen on Capitol Hill. I think that was one of the strangest,” Bera added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
POLITICO

GOP senator gives trucker protesters a Capitol tour

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) gave truckers in the so-called “People’s Convoy” a tour of the Capitol last week — even as the building remains mostly closed to the public. A senior congressional aide alerted the Department of Justice about the truckers’ presence out of concern that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Two alleged Capitol rioters arrested based on Google searches afterward: ‘Is it illegal to go into Capitol’

Two men accused of storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 were arrested last week after their Google searches and the information they shared on Facebook allegedly incriminated them. Bryan Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of Washington face four charges. These include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building, according to the complaint lodged in the US district court in Columbia.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mr Jones and Mr King after an anonymous tipster, who went to the same...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ami Bera
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxes#Cat#Capitol Hill#Nexstar#D Calif#Capitol Police
MSNBC

On three fronts, Trump’s legal troubles become even more serious

When it comes to Donald Trump’s team of lawyers, one thing seems increasingly obvious: They won’t be bored in the coming months. Indeed, just yesterday, there was news about the former president's legal difficulties on three separate fronts, and from the Republican’s perspective, all of the news was discouraging.
POTUS
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on "Nazis in Ukraine" have been cited by Russian media. They're using them to help justify their invasion of Ukraine.

State media has also cited her saying that President Joe Biden "wants war." The world is literally watching: Russian state media are using Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s words aid their argument that their invasion of Ukraine was warranted. Both Ukraine — and the Georgia Republican’s primary challenger — are...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
The Independent

Capitol Hill fox that bit several people euthanised to allow rabies testing

The Capitol Hill fox responsible for at least nine bites has been euthanised to allow for rabies testing. “The fox responsible for nine confirmed bites on Capitol Hill yesterday was captured and humanely euthanised so that rabies testing may be done,” DC Health said. “The fox was an adult female and her kits were found and captured this morning.”“At this time, officials are working to determine next steps for the fox kits,” the agency added. “No other foxes were found on the Capitol Hill grounds, but it would not be uncommon to see more as there are many present...
ANIMALS
thetrace.org

A Grim Gun Violence Protest on Capitol Hill

NEW from THE TRACE: The return of the machine gun. For decades, fully automatic weapons were expensive and rarely used in crimes. Auto sears, which can cost less than $20 online, have changed that. From 2017 to 2021, the number of federal prosecutions involving the conversion devices jumped from 10 to 83, according to our exclusive analysis of court filings. Our investigation with VICE News found over 260 cases filed in the last five years, including robberies, assaults, and murders, with over 1,000 auto sears recovered, data not previously compiled by the government. “They’re one of the scariest things we’ve dealt with since I became an agent,” one ATF veteran told Alain Stephens, The Trace’s West Coast Correspondent. You can read more of his investigation here.
PROTESTS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy