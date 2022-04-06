ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU baseball: Sooners defeat Oral Roberts 8-1 in standalone home game

By Eduardo Olivas, sports reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma (17-10) defeated Oral Roberts (17-11) 8-2 in a standalone game on Tuesday in Norman. Redshirt junior Braden Carmichael opened the game for OU, striking out two and allowing one hit in four innings. The left-hander retired 11 straight batters at one point en route to his second decision of the...

www.oudaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: Sooners' Tiare Jennings exits with injury, Jocelyn Alo records unorthodox RBI — 3 takeaways from win over Tulsa

No. 1 Oklahoma (33-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Tulsa (12-23-1) 9-0 in five innings on Wednesday night in Norman to tie the program record for best start to a season. The Sooners dominated the Golden Hurricane, scoring runs in all four of their half innings at bat. Sophomore utility players Jayda Coleman and Alyssa Brito went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI each. Redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns also recorded two RBIs for OU.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Norman, OK
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: Sen. Mary Boren seeks approval for HB 4088

State Senator Mary Boren seeks approval of House Bill 4088 amendment as co-author to ensure studies, hear local officials. Oklahoma Senator Mary Boren (D-Norman) is now listed as a co-author of House Bill 4088 — which currently allows the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to construct and operate a toll turnpike at the Oklahoma City Outer Loop expressway systems — and said she will work to amend the bill to ensure studies are conducted and local officials are heard in a Monday statement. Rep. Merleyn Bell (D-Norman) initially filed an amendment opposing HB 4088. The bill was authored by Rep. Kevin Wallace (R-Wellston) and outlines where the OTA can operate turnpikes in the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

OU women's tennis: No. 2 Sooners continue conference play with tough road trip to Iowa State, West Virginia

Oklahoma stands as the only Big 12 team without a loss in conference play, but faces a tall task on its looming weekend road trip. To add to their incredible 10-match winning streak, the No. 2 Sooners (21-1, 6-0 Big 12) must overcome Iowa State (14-3, 3-3) on Friday evening and West Virginia (7-13, 0-6) on Sunday morning, both times on the opposing court.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Sooners Rally in 9th to Beat Cowboys in Stillwater

Oklahoma's baseball team got a pair of runs in the top of the 9th inning to take the lead, then threw out a Cowboy runner at second base to end the game in the bottom of the 9th and beat OSU 8-7 at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater on Friday night.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oral Roberts
Daily Athenaeum

No. 12 Oklahoma State dominates WVU tennis, 7-0

The No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowgirls dominated the WVU tennis team, annihilating the Mountaineers 7-0 at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown, W.Va. on Friday. The Mountaineers (7-14, 0-7 Big 12) continue to struggle mightily in Big 12 play, having not won a single match against any of their conference opponents. West Virginia has also been shut out in three of their last four matches.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#Home Game#College Baseball#Ou
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: Larry Heikkila wins Norman mayoral seat

Larry Heikkila wins Norman mayoral seat, defeats incumbent Breea Clark. Former Norman Safety Manager Larry Heikkila won the Norman mayoral seat in the Tuesday night runoff election over incumbent Mayor Breea Clark, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Heikkila said in a campaign video he ran for mayor because he was concerned about the “destructive direction” Norman was going because of Clark. He said indicators of this include increasing crime rates, “inadequate funding for police and fire departments" and an increase in Norman’s homeless population.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: Brayden Willis discusses his return

'Glad I came back': OU football tight end Brayden Willis ready to lead Sooners, provide offensive impact in 5th season. Brayden Willis considered only two options for his future following an up-and-down 2021 season. After catching 15 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns last fall, the veteran tight end was considering returning to Norman or heading to the NFL draft, and nothing else. He never pondered transferring to another school amid coaching upheaval, instead doing his homework on new Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s use of his position. Willis liked the trajectory of OU’s program even more after becoming acquainted with Lebby and head coach Brent Venables. Their arrival, and actions since, culminated in Willis announcing on Jan. 7 he’d return for a fifth season in 2022.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Brent Venables emphasizes spring game importance; discusses Justin Harrington's return, defensive standouts

Brent Venables has been promoting Oklahoma’s spring game every chance he gets. Each time the Sooners’ coach meets with the media he always first emphasizes the annual red vs white contest. His players, too, have been doing their due diligence in encouraging fans via social media messages to “pack the palace” at 3 p.m. on April 23.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Red Raiders get first Big 12 win against Oklahoma

Franco Ribero outlasted Jordan Hasson 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (1) Friday night, lifting Texas Tech over Oklahoma 4-3 in Big 12 men's play at the McLeod Tennis center. Tech trailed 3-2 after Mason Beiler beat Isaac Arevalo 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Tech's Dimitrios Azoidis evened it by taking a three-setter from Baptiste Anselmo 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 on the No. 4 court.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy