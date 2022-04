This story originally published online at UNC Media Hub. When Kevin Ward eats at a restaurant, he always draws a cartoon of President Lincoln on the bill. Art is his passion. Ward, who lives in Wilmington, is a meat cutter at Whole Foods. Although he usually works 40 hours a week, he finds time for art after every shift. He started 12 years ago drawing cartoons, but now he mainly focuses on acrylic paintings. His bedroom dresser is filled with a hodge-podge of art supplies, which he sometimes rummages through to find inspiration.

