Prep Baseball: Goodson named Lootpress Player of the Week to open the season

Graphic by Heather Belcher

Atticus Goodson earned the prestigious Kennedy Award this year given to the best football player in the state.

Football is not even Goodson’s best sport.

Already signed to to play baseball at Walters State Community College, Goodson has opened the high school season at a torrid pace.

In the first week of the season, the multi-sport standout was perfect at the plate in six trips. Included in those six hits was a two-run blast that was the difference in a 12-10 Patriots win over Class AAA George Washington.

“I just worked a lot in the off-season to get the hits going. I have been seeing the ball well so far which has helped me a lot to get a strong start,” Goodson said.

Goodson then came on to pitch the last 2.2 innings against George Washington where he allowed just one hit and struckout three.

As a result of his stellar play in week one of the high school baseball season, Goodson has earned the Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele.

“It just shows I am going out and doing what I am supposed to. As long as my team is winning, getting Player of the Week just adds to it.,” Goodson said.

Hitting at the top of the lineup, Goodson has helped Independence race out to an undefeated 4-0 record.

In 15 plate appearances, he is hitting an eye-popping .800 with 12 hits, scoring 14 runs.

Weather permitting, the Patriots travel to regional rival Bluefield Wednesday for a battle at Bowen Field before hosting Class AA defending state champion Logan Friday at Joseph H. Goddard Field in Coal City.

Also considered for Lootpress Player of the Week were Kerry Collins (Bluefield), Danny Dickenson (Woodrow Wilson), Evan Belcher (Shady Spring) and Landon Hall (Liberty).

Goodson will be honored at the Lootpress Spring Banquet on May 28 at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.