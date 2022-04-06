ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Prep Baseball: Goodson named Lootpress Player of the Week to open the season

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NHjjw_0f0d1ODm00
Graphic by Heather Belcher

Atticus Goodson earned the prestigious Kennedy Award this year given to the best football player in the state.

Football is not even Goodson’s best sport.

Already signed to to play baseball at Walters State Community College, Goodson has opened the high school season at a torrid pace.

In the first week of the season, the multi-sport standout was perfect at the plate in six trips. Included in those six hits was a two-run blast that was the difference in a 12-10 Patriots win over Class AAA George Washington.

“I just worked a lot in the off-season to get the hits going. I have been seeing the ball well so far which has helped me a lot to get a strong start,” Goodson said.

Goodson then came on to pitch the last 2.2 innings against George Washington where he allowed just one hit and struckout three.

As a result of his stellar play in week one of the high school baseball season, Goodson has earned the Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele.

“It just shows I am going out and doing what I am supposed to. As long as my team is winning, getting Player of the Week just adds to it.,” Goodson said.

Hitting at the top of the lineup, Goodson has helped Independence race out to an undefeated 4-0 record.

In 15 plate appearances, he is hitting an eye-popping .800 with 12 hits, scoring 14 runs.

Weather permitting, the Patriots travel to regional rival Bluefield Wednesday for a battle at Bowen Field before hosting Class AA defending state champion Logan Friday at Joseph H. Goddard Field in Coal City.

Also considered for Lootpress Player of the Week were Kerry Collins (Bluefield), Danny Dickenson (Woodrow Wilson), Evan Belcher (Shady Spring) and Landon Hall (Liberty).

Goodson will be honored at the Lootpress Spring Banquet on May 28 at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4o1R_0f0d1ODm00

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Softball: Elkins stifles Indy in Nitro’s shutout victory

Coal City – Ken Adkins’ young Independence team has taken its lumps against the state’s top competition in hopes it will prepare them for the postseason. Down two starters due to illness, the Patriots chalked up what they hope becomes a positive learning experience. Nitro all-stater Lena...
NITRO, WV
Lootpress

Prep Baseball: Independence holds on to beat Bluefield

Solid hitting and playing opportunistic baseball have been the keys to early season success for Independence. Wednesday night it was more of the same for the Patriots at Bowen Field against regional rival Bluefield. Aided by two crucial first-inning errors from the Beavers, Independence took a 4-0 lead and rode...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WTAP

Kassidy Trimble signs with Wayneburg University to play softball

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South High School senior Kassidy Trimble made her decision to play softball for the Waynesburg University Yellow Jackets for her college career. Kassidy held her signing ceremony at the high school on Wednesday, and she was joined by her friends, teammates, and family members for...
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shady Spring, WV
City
Beckley, WV
City
Coal City, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
City
Bluefield, WV
Lootpress

Girls Basketball: Raban looking forward to Scott Brown opportunity

Tracy Raban has had a decorated career as a coach and player. She helped Mercer Christian to a pair of state championships in her high school playing days and carried that success to the collegiate level where she became one of the most decorated athletes in Glenville State history, winning multiple Conference Player of the Year awards and helping the Pioneers to a deep NCAA tournament run.
GLENVILLE, WV
WDTV

Liberty falls to Robert C. Byrd in extra-inning walk-off

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Thursday afternoon’s contest between Liberty and Robert C. Byrd saw four lead changes, the final one by the Eagles all that was needed to take the win. Landon Clevenger got things going for Liberty in the first inning, batting an RBI single to score...
NUTTER FORT, WV
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
George Washington
WVNS

32nd Scott Brown Classic ready for tip-off

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The 2022 Scott Brown Classic, the areas’ all-star high school basketball game returns to Beckley Saturday, April 8. The game gives student-athletes another chance to take to the court, the last high school game for some! This year’s classic looks a bit different.The three-point contest, dunk contest, and all-star games […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
WDTV

Ritchie County baseball tops Notre Dame 9-1

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County traveled down to Frank Loria field to hit the diamond with Notre Dame. A strong top of the first that featured seven runs from the Rebels was a huge factor in their 9-1 win. Bryar Lamp was the only guy from Ritchie County to...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Prep Baseball#Goodson#Kennedy Award#Independence
lootpress.com

Governor honors National Champion Glenville State Lady Pioneers

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, the Governor took time to announce that, just before the start of his briefing, he hosted a ceremony to present certificates of recognition to members of the Glenville State University Lady Pioneers basketball team, who recently won the NCAA Division-II National Championship. Not...
GLENVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy