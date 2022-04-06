ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, WI

Tight races in New Richmond shake out with incumbents re-elected to council

Hudson Star-Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith no margin for error, the votes are in. New Richmond...

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

The Merriweather Post

Columbia Council and Village Board elections draw few candidates: A rundown of the races

Spring time in Columbia brings flowers, showers, and the annual Columbia Council / Village Board elections. Last year, The Rouse Project emerged with a goal to inspire candidates to run, turn out the vote, and ensure the CA Board was more reflective of the diversity of Columbia. These efforts were met with skepticism and unanswered questions about funding and motives. This year, it appears that we are back to same-old same-old. There are very few candidates who have put themselves forward, and as a result, there are very few contested races. Based on my review, there are only three villages who will need to hold an election at all. Fortunately, the three Columbia Council elections that will occur (in Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and Wilde Lake) provide residents a choice between two qualified and experienced community leaders who no doubt care very much about Columbia, but who I suspect will offer very different views on the role and vision of the Columbia Association (more on these races in a bit).
ELECTIONS
SCNow

Springs announces County Council re-election bid

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Florence County Councilman Jason Springs will seek another term in office. Springs, a Democrat representing Council District 1, kicked off his re-election campaign Saturday morning at the Lake City Park. “I am excited to announce that I am running for re-election for Florence County Council...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
KCRG.com

North Liberty elects new city council member

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty has a new city council member. Ashley Bermel won tonight’s special election with 49-percent of the vote. Bermel, a real estate agent, will fill the term Chris Hoffman left when he became mayor. The results are unofficial until the board of supervisors...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
The Richmond Standard

Hearing could determine future of Richmond City Council elections

The future of how Richmond residents will vote in City Council elections over the next 10 years will be the subject of a public hearing on Tuesday. The council will consider whether to adopt one among a number of proposed maps that will determine the boundaries of voting districts within the city. The process has brought unity to the city in that a coalition of over a dozen neighborhood councils came together to create a district map. Neighborhood leaders say the map they’ve proposed would keep communities of interest intact while best exemplifying the spirit of the Voting Rights Act, in that their proposal would create two majority-minority districts.
RICHMOND, CA
KGLO News

Latham announces Cerro Gordo Supervisors re-election bid, sets up primary showdown with incumbent Watts

MASON CITY — Two incumbents on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will be facing each other in this June’s Republican primary due to redistricting. Tim Latham and Chris Watts were both elected to the board six years ago, Latham into the current First District with Watts into the current Third District. The supervisors in February approved a redistricting plan starting next year that has Latham and Watts currently living in the new First District, which includes all of Mason City’s Third Ward, Ward Two Precinct Two, and Ward Four Precincts Two and Three.
MASON CITY, IA
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
WISN

All Wisconsin spring general election results

MILWAUKEE — The April 5 spring general election features more than 300 races and referendums across southeastern Wisconsin. Below, you will find all of the races and results separated by county, along with the results of the race for Milwaukee mayor and the District 2 Court of Appeals.
The Richmond Standard

RPA accused of disenfranchising Richmond’s Black community in council vote for district election map

The Richmond Progressive Alliance (RPA), a political association that currently holds four of the seven seats on City Council, is facing accusations of disenfranchising Richmond’s Black community and gerrymandering for rejecting a district election map proposed by a coalition of neighborhood leaders and organizations in favor of a map that is more favorable to RPA incumbents.
RICHMOND, CA
The State

Richland County Council member Livingston to seek re-election in 2022

The former chair of Richland County Council has announced he will be running for reelection. Paul Livingston represents District 4 on county council, which includes downtown Columbia and the areas north of it. Wednesday was the first day candidates were able to register, according to the S.C. Election Commission. Livingston,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
KIMT

Liebling running for re-election in new Minnesota House district

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Tina Liebling says she’s running for re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives in the newly drawn House District 24B. Liebling has represented part of Rochester since 2004 but House District 24B has different boundaries than her current district 26A. “I will miss representing the...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

