Rochester, NY

Rochester crypto company celebrates 100th employee hire

By Theresa Marsenburg
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As some business owners struggle to keep their doors open, a fairly new tech company in Rochester recently celebrated adding its 100th employee.

Foundry is a digital currency company focused on digital asset mining. The owner says its Bitcoin mining pool is helping put Rochester on the map as a leading cryptocurrency hub in the country.

As a bonus, the tech company is working directly with local universities to build its team.

Mike Colyer created the company in 2019. He says he is planning for an even greater expansion in the coming year.

“We’re looking for all kinds of jobs whether its finance biz development and a lot of software jobs,” Colyer said. “This is a high tech industry, so we’re looking for a lot of folks who are interested in moving this tech forward.”

ROC on Tech 2022: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to keynote annual conference

Colyer is scheduled to be part of an impressive line up of biz leaders during this year’s ROC on Tech summit Wednesday, April 13th. The headliner is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

