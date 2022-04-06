Village of North Hudson trustee election results

Robert Kaplan, Vice President of the Hoffman Estates Park District, was recently elected to the Illinois Association of Park Districts' (IAPD) Board of Trustees. As an IAPD Trustee, Kaplan will assist the association with its mission of advancing Illinois park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation, and special recreation agencies in their ability to preserve natural resources and improve the quality of life for all people in Illinois. He will work with the 19-member board to advise the association in providing service, research, advocacy, public awareness, and educational programs to its membership of more than 350 park, recreation, and conservation agencies and nearly 100 affiliated business partners.
