Village of North Hudson trustee election results

You know the saying that every vote counts? There could be a twist on that in village elections this year, because if a race is close, every vote will be counted twice. That's because of a state law that requires a manual recount of any contest where the margin of victory is 20 votes or less, or if the margin is 0.5% or less. There are different interpretations on whether it applies to village elections, but village clerks are running their elections on the assumption that it does.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO