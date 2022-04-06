Video: Get ready for wet, breezy, cool weather in Massachusetts

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– It’s much cooler than the past couple days as we officially enter spring of 2022! Stronger winds are bringing with it cooler temperatures on Sunday as a mix of sun and clouds move into our region. #WJZFirstAlert Blustery and becoming cloudy! We'll top out near 60° but feel more like the mid 50s for our first day of spring! pic.twitter.com/z0NtCV1jkZ — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 20, 2022 The cooler temperatures won’t last as the sunshine returns Monday and we warm back up into the 70’s. We are looking at the potential for rain for the middle part of the week on Wednesday and Thursday as clouds move into Maryland and hang around through next Saturday. Overnight lows will be consistently in the 40’s all week with the possibility of dropping back down into the 30’s next Saturday.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO