ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky Day Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
Herald & Review
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Maryland lottery player wins $50,000 using mom's birthday numbers

March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, March 26, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, March 26, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $118 million with a cash option of $118.1 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$185.3 million...
LOTTERY
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

UPDATE:Powerball jackpot climbs to $268 million for Saturday's drawing. Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 6, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $246 million with a cash option of $157.1 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
KEYT

Michigan man wins $4 million in instant lottery game

A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lotto#Illinois Lottery#All Rights Reserved#Lucky Day Lotto#Ap#The Illinois Lottery#The Associated Press
Herald & Review

IL Lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (one, eighteen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-three) (two, five, six; Fireball: six) (two, four, nine; Fireball: five) Pick Four-Midday. 5-6-5-5, Fireball:. (five, six, five, five; Fireball: zero) Pick Four-Evening. 3-7-5-4, Fireball:. (three, seven, five, four; Fireball: zero) People are also reading…. Lucky...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Man Just Accidentally Won $77,777 on a Lottery Ticket

He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy