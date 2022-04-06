Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky Day Lotto' game

March 18 (UPI) -- A Maryland man borrowed some luck from his mother by playing her birthday numbers in a lottery drawing -- and won $50,000. The 64-year-old Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected the numbers 8-1-3-3-3 for his Pick 5 tickets at Boost Mobile in Baltimore because those numbers represent his mother's birthday.
Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, March 26, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $118 million with a cash option of $118.1 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Recent winner:$185.3 million...
UPDATE:Powerball jackpot climbs to $268 million for Saturday's drawing. Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 6, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $246 million with a cash option of $157.1 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week...
Daily lottery player Russell Turner watched a clerk add a new roll of scratch-off tickets after he purchased the final two recently at a Shell station in Kentucky. Turner just couldn’t help himself, so he bought a few more. The fourth ticket the Somerset, Kentucky, man scratched off was...
A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
The Powerball jackpot will climb to an estimated $246 million after no one won Monday night's drawing, according to the Powerball website. The cash option on Wednesday night will be $157.1 million. The Powerball winning numbers drawn on Monday, April 4, 2022 were: 2 - 32 - 39 - 46...
AHEAD of Saturday night's $147million Powerball draw, winning numbers for Friday's $29million Mega Millions lottery have been revealed. Tonight's Powerball winner could take home a $147million jackpot or the $97.1million cash option. The lucky numbers for the March 18, 2022, Mega Millions game are 2, 6, 25, 40 and 45....
WASHINGTON, N.C. — A woman who said she hadn’t played the lottery in years is now $100,000 richer after buying a ticket to honor her late brother. “It makes me feel like he’s watching over us,” Teresa Ellis said in a statement after winning. “It feels like this is what he had planned for me. It’s kind of surreal.”
The Powerball jackpot will climb to an estimated $268 million for Saturday night's drawing, according to the Powerball website. The numbers drawn for the $246 million Powerball on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 were: 6 - 42 - 45 - 47 - 64 and Powerball 18. The Powerplay was 3x. No...
April 6 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Maryland, who is going by the name Big Fish, has won $25,000 playing the lottery by using his younger brother's license plate numbers. Big Fish bought eight, 50 cent Pick 5 tickets that covered lottery drawings from March 29 to April 1.
He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
