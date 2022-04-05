Voters send 2 incumbents, 4 newcomers to serve on Fond du Lac County Board

FOND DU LAC – Two incumbents and four newcomers were voted onto the Fond du Lac County Board, according to Tuesday's election results.

Of the board's 25 supervisory districts, six had contested races. Those races are as follows: Timothy Bachleitner and Katherine Griffith in District 1; James Will and incumbent Karen Madigan in District 3; Clint Kieler and incumbent Ken Depperman in District 10; Scott Rodman and Mitch Swanson in District 18; Tiffany Brault and Gabriel Cadena in District 20; and Angela Luehring and incumbent Marilyn Hammond in District 25.

Incumbents Martin Farrell in District 1, Thomas Kitchen in District 18 and Lisette Aldrich in District 20 did not seek reelection. Hammond, who took the District 25 seat after Monica Walk resigned, ended her campaign and told The Reporter she was no longer running.

According to Tuesday's unofficial election results, supervisor seats belong to Griffith in District 1, incumbent Madigan in District 3, incumbent Depperman in District 10, Rodman in District 18, Brault in District 20 and Luehring in District 25. The breakdown of votes is as follows:

Timothy Bachleitner: 348

Katherine Griffith: 429

Karen Madigan: 735

James Will: 260

Clint Kieler: 336

Ken Depperman: 364

Scott Rodman: 183

Mitch Swanson: 127

Tiffany Brault: 241

Gabriel Cadena: 119

Angela Luehring: 236

Marilyn Hammond: 175

Incumbents in districts 2, 4-9, 11-13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23 and 24 ran unopposed. District 14 incumbent Robert J. Giese and District 22 incumbent Brian Kolstad did not seek reelection, and District 16 incumbent Brooke Hills no longer lives in the district due to redistricting.

Taking the incumbents' places unopposed are Michael F. Conley in District 14, Anne Price in District 16 and Caroline Janke in District 22.

Supervisors serve two-year terms and receive $3,000 in compensation, with the chair receiving an additional $2,000 and vice chair $500.

Fond du Lac County judgeships

Fond du Lac County Circuit Court had three judgeships open this spring.

Judge Peter Grimm, who presides over Branch 2, and Judge Paul Czisny in Branch 5 announced their plans to step down from the bench.

Judge Tricia Walker, whom Gov. Tony Evers appointed in November 2020 to Branch 4 after Judge Gary Sharpe retired, ran unopposed and kept her seat.

Deputy District Attorney Doug Edelstein of Fond du Lac ran for Branch 5, and Fond du Lac attorney Laura Lavey ran for Branch 2.

Circuit court judges serve six-year terms and earn $147,535 annually.

As for Wisconsin Court of Appeals judge, District 2 incumbent Lori Kornblum was up against Maria Lazar. According to Tuesday's unofficial results, Lazar won the county with 6,813 votes to Kornblum's 6,736 votes. However, there are 12 counties in the race.

