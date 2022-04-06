ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

Former East Point officers indicted on charges of shooting unarmed man

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUaCm_0f0d0Bi800

EAST POINT, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned two former East Point police officers have been indicted in connection with a 2018 shooting.

Attorney Don Samuel told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that he represents former police officer Rodney Etienne who will plead not guilty.

He alleges Devin Nolley tried to hit his client with his car in a parking lot, so under Georgia law, Etienne was entitled to later shoot Nolley to apprehend him after a car chase.

Nolley’s attorney, Jackie Patterson, said Nolley never tried to run over an officer and that a new indictment has the right perspective.

“Without any legal justification, they shot him in the back,” Patterson said about his client, Devin Nolley.

“Did he have a gun?” Winne asked Patterson.

“Absolutely not. And the GBI and district attorney can confirm there was never a gun on the scene or ever in his possession,” Patter said.

Three attorneys for Nolley say he lives in a nursing home as a quadriplegic as a result of gunshots fired by police in December 2018.

“Devin has to sit in a bed for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, forever. He will never regain the ability to move anything below his neck and he is absolutely devastated. He is often depressed,” attorney James Bryant said.

But the attorneys say they hope an indictment returned by a Fulton County grand jury will lead to two former East Point police officers spending much of the rest of their lives in prison.

“We are just elated that our client will get some semblance of justice in the criminal justice system,” attorney Carlos Moore said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office said Monday that a grand jury indicted former East Point police officers Rodney Etienne and Shiron Nicole Varner on two counts each of violation of oath, as well as reckless conduct, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Willis’ office said the last two charges stem from allegations that the officers shot at Nolley in December 2018 without justification while he was running away from them after a car chase that ended on Interstate 285.

The office said the misdemeanor reckless conduct charge involves another alleged victim that the officers are alleged to have shot recklessly in a crowded shopping center, resulting in danger to a bystander shopping in a nearby store.

“Thank God Fulton County has a DA that goes with the facts and do what need to be done,” Patterson said.

In a civil case, attorneys for Etienne and Varner said in a court document:

“The actions of defendants Etienne and Varner were legal, justified, taken in good faith and with probable cause.”

“Did Devin Nolley do anything wrong?” Winne asked Patterson.

“Absolutely not,” Patterson said.

Willis sent Winne a statement, saying:

“As I have assured the people of Fulton County, all charging decisions made by the office are based on the facts and the law. That includes cases involving allegations of improper use of force by law enforcement officers.”

It added, “It is now incumbent on my office to prove this case to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt. We will do our best to achieve justice in this case.”

Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers said Etienne voluntarily resigned from the East Point Police Department and East Point Police reported Varner resigned in lieu of termination while under investigation for stealing evidence money.

Winne attempted to reach the attorney for Varner but did not hear back.

Comments / 4

Shannon Pelley
3d ago

you don't have to have a gun to be dangerous or to try and kill someone. being unarmed is not the same as being harmless.

Reply
3
Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jonesboro traffic stop leads to arrest of man sought in DeKalb murder case

A man was arrested in Jonesboro Thursday after officers discovered he was wanted in DeKalb County on murder charges tied to a 2021 homicide case. Jonesboro police pulled over Derico Joseph McCoggle, 20, for a traffic stop on Fayetteville Road. Officers said the Jonesboro resident appeared nervous and tossed a firearm out the passenger’s side of the car when he was asked to show his hands.
JONESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Point, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
City
East Point, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
thesource.com

Young Thug’s BM Shot And Killed At ATL Bowling Alley

According to several reports, the mother of Young Thug’s children, LaKevia Jackson, was shot and killed at the Metro Fun Center in the SWAT(Southwest Atlanta) section of the city. LaKevia’s mother Sherina spoke to Atlanta CBS affiliate WDRW and said that LaKevia was at the bowling alley celebrating a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Ayers
CBS 46

Man charged with shooting girlfriend at Douglasville hotel

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot by her boyfriend overnight in Douglasville. According to Douglasville PD, officers responded to a person shot at the Comfort Inn at 5487 Westmoreland Plaza Tuesday morning around 12:50 a.m. and found a 23-year-old female with non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the lobby of the hotel.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys#Channel 2 Action News#Gbi
Oxygen

Former Sheriff's Deputy Gets One-Year Sentence In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Teen

A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to serve a year behind bars for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy. A jury found former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of negligent homicide for the June death of Hunter Brittain, Arkansas Online reported on Friday. Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor charge which carries a maximum of one year and a $1,000 fine; Davis received both.
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man shot, killed in parked car near I-20 bridge in Mechanicsville

A man was killed Monday night after being shot multiple times inside a car parked near a southwest Atlanta interstate bridge. The victim was discovered about 10:20 p.m. in the area of Windsor Street and I-20 in the Mechanicsville neighborhood, according to Atlanta police. He was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as 23-year-old Shymel Drinks.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in deadly shooting of teen an Staunton Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in deadly a shooting last week on Staunton Drive. According to police, Ceonna Turpin has been arrested in connection to the death of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall on March 31, 2022. Marshall was shot last Thursday at Primus King Park, located at 1421 Staunton […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS New York

Investigation underway after police shoot unarmed man in Trenton, N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. -- The shooting of an unarmed man by police in Trenton, New Jersey is under investigation. CBS2's Meg Baker spoke with the injured man's mother and others as they called for justice Thursday.Jajuan Henderson's mother wiped away tears as she spoke about her son and the phone call she got saying her son was shot by police on Center Street."On the morning of February 12, my son Jajuan was almost executed by the Trenton Police Crime Unit," Gia Henderson said.Henderson along with the NAACP and others are calling for justice. They're filing a lawsuit against Trenton Police."This case...
TRENTON, NJ
WGAU

24-year-old father shot and killed outside downtown Atlanta venue

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a hookah lounge in downtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 250 block of Trinity Ave. around 6 a.m. Officers found a man dead from at least one gunshot wound in the middle of the street outside a building that houses a hookah lounge and a nightclub.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
135K+
Followers
98K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy