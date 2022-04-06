ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Rams sign former Giants punter Riley Dixon

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIELY_0f0d0ApP00

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Punter Riley Dixon has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Dixon joined the Super Bowl champions on Tuesday after spending the past four seasons with the New York Giants, posting the two highest single-season net punting averages in franchise history during his tenure. New York released him last month.

The Syracuse product began his NFL career with two seasons in Denver.

Dixon will compete to replace Johnny Hekker, the four-time All-Pro who was released by the Rams last month in a cost-cutting move after a decade with the franchise. Hekker, who also was the Rams' holder on placekicks, quickly signed with Carolina.

Dixon is just the third veteran free agent signed in the offseason by the Rams, joining receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Los Angeles has lost six free agents who played extensively last season, including Von Miller. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired, and receiver Robert Woods was traded to Tennessee.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals He Reached Out To Legendary Wide Receiver

In December 2021, former NFL star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was asked about a potential comeback to the league. “Nothing’s changed on that front, Jim, for me,” Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Cardinals’ official website. It was a bummer for fans to hear as they hoped to see Fitz give it one last go.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Seattle TE makes bold claim about Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos made a big move this offseason, trading for former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Part of the deal sent quarterback Drew Lock to the Seattle Seahawks in what will be a new start for the former second-round pick. Lock has not done enough to this point in...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seahawks TE Noah Fant believes Drew Lock has 'all the talent in the world' to be franchise QB

One-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson was the biggest name involved in last month's blockbuster trade between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos but wasn't the only player to officially change clubs when the new NFL year opened. Tight end Noah Fant, signal-caller Drew Lock, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris were sent from Denver to Seattle, and Fant later remarked that he learned about the trade from television reports instead of directly from his now-former employer.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
East Rutherford, NJ
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Cowboys Make Micah Parsons Decision: NFL World Reacts

For those wanting to see Micah Parsons solely in a pass-rushing role next season, we’re sorry to report that won’t be happening. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that Parsons will continue to operate as both a linebacker and edge defender. The Dallas Morning News said he will continue to alternate between inside linebacker and edge defender in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
49erswebzone

2 veteran free agent wide receivers visit 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers hosted two veteran wide receivers on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire. They are free agents Marcus Johnson and Malik Turner (h/t Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network) The Philadelphia Eagles signed Johnson as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2016. He registered nine...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Dolphins had a player who practiced every day reeking of alcohol

Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win. Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the Dolphins accepted it because of the player’s production.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Analysis: Ranking Every Top 10 Pick in Seahawks' Franchise History

Thanks to their consistent success over the past decade, the Seahawks have not had a scheduled first-round pick earlier than No. 17 overall dating back to 2013. Reaching the playoffs eight times during that span, they have often picked in the 20s or not made a first-round selection at all.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punter#American Football#Ap#The Los Angeles Rams#The New York Giants#Syracuse
The Associated Press

Falcons sign LB Evans, OL Ifedi to add to free agent class

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The budget-conscious Atlanta Falcons signed former first-round picks Rashaan Evans and offensive lineman Germain Ifedi to one-year contracts on Wednesday. Evans bolsters the Falcons at linebacker after spending the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was the 22nd overall pick in the...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy