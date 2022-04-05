The Coronado Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome its newest member, AR Workshop Coronado !

On Wednesday, March 30 th the business celebrated its ribbon cutting with friends, family, and community members at their storefront at 1033 B Avenue. The workshop is ready and open for creative projects and so much more. Congratulations AR Workshop Coronado! We are so happy you are here!

RELATED:

The story Coronado’s Newest Business: AR Workshop! appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Coronado Chamber of Commerce .