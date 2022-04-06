ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Avalanche first in NHL to 50 wins, make 5th straight playoff

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igaOB_0f0d089C00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche clinched a playoff spot with the help of two goals from Nathan MacKinnon in a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

It’s the fifth straight playoff berth for the Avs, who also became the first NHL team to 50 wins this season and have ripped off nine wins in 11 games.

MacKinnon scored his 23rd and 24th of the season, while J.T. Compher got his his 14th of the year. Darren Helm, Josh Manson and Artturi Lehkonen also scored. Darcy Kuemper won his 33rd game and stopped 41 shots.

Bryan Rust, Evan Rodrigues, Jake Guentzel and Mike Matheson all scored for the Penguins, but they lost for the second time in as many games against Colorado. The Avalanche beat Pittsburgh 3-2 in Denver on Saturday. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for Pittsburgh, which has lost five of its last seven games.

SABRES 4, HURRICANES 2

Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead Buffalo past Carolina.

Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves in the opening game of a home-and-home set with the Hurricanes.

Earning a point for the ninth time in 10 games (6-1-3), Buffalo held off being eliminated from the playoffs for an NHL-record 11th consecutive season.

Nino Niederreiter had a goal and an assist for Carolina. Jesper Fast also scored, Jordan Staal had two assists, and Frederik Andersen stopped 18 shots.

PANTHERS 7, MAPLE LEAFS 6, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping Florida overcome a four-goal deficit to beat Toronto.

The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back.

Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored.

Huberdeau took a pass from Barkov in overtime and poked it past Jack Campbell for his 102nd point this season. The Panthers improved to 49-15-6, setting a franchise record with their 104th point.

Erik Kallgren turned away 20 of 23 for Toronto before taking a puck off his mask late in the second. Campbell replaced him and stopped 22 shots.

Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist, and John Tavares, Jake Muzzin, Colin Blackwell and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews had three assists.

BLUE JACKETS 4, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Danforth scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 47 shots and Columbus beat Philadelphia to end a seven-game skid.

Sean Kuraly added an empty-netter for Columbus in the final seconds.Brendan Gaunce and Carson Meyer also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Noah Cates and James van Riemsdyk had goals for the Flyers.

The Blue Jackets last won March 19 and let their playoff hopes all but disappear over the last three weeks.

RANGERS 3, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Artemi Panarin set up two first-period power-play goals for his 64th and 65th assists of the season and New York Rangers beat rival New Jersey.

Chris Kreider scored his 47th goal of the season, Justin Braun scored his first as a Ranger and Ryan Strome had a goal in his first game back from an injury.

New York improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games. Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves in winning his fifth straight start.

Yegor Sharangovich scored the Devils’ lone goal and Nico Daws had 14 saves.

SENATORS 6, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Austin Watson scored twice and Ottawa had three goals in the third period to beat Montreal.

Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Colin White also scored for Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg made 27 saves as the Sens downed the Habs for the first time this season.

Montreal’s Justin Barron scored his first NHL goal in his first game at the Bell Centre. Brendan Gallagher and Cole Caufield added goals, and Jake Allen made 26 saves.

RED WINGS 5, BRUINS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrána had a goal and an assist, Alex Nedeljkovic made a season-high 47 saves and had an assist, and Detroit defeated Boston.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for Detroit and halted Boston’s three-game win streak.

Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina and Sam Gagner also scored for Detroit.

The Bruins got goals from Erik Haula, Brandon Carlo and Patrice Bergeron, and Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Avalanche visit the Jets after MacKinnon's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (50-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-28-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Winnipeg Jets after Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals in the Avalanche's 6-4 win over the Penguins. The Jets are 13-6-5 in division games. Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Denver, CO
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, PA
City
Florida, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Denver, CO
Sports
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
John Tavares
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Ap#The Colorado Avalanche#The Avalanche
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

BUFFALO SABRES SET AN NHL RECORD THAT NO ONE WANTS TO BE PART OF

Buffalo Sabres fans, shield your eyes. With the Washington Capitals defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, the Buffalo Sabres are now eliminated from playoff contention. With the Sabres now mathematically eliminated, they've set a National Hockey League record for the most consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance at...
BUFFALO, NY
9NEWS

How do the 2022 Avalanche compare to Colorado's last Stanley Cup team?

DENVER — Go Avs, go!. The Colorado Avalanche have earned a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche picked up two more points with a 6-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night. Colorado now has 106 points on the season and leads the Florida Panthers by two points for the NHL's President's Trophy, awarded to the team with the most regular season points.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

New York Rangers blank Penguins as Igor Shesterkin dominates

The New York Rangers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last time in the regular season. Penguins captain and leading scorer Sidney Crosby was one of three Pittsburgh players who missed the came due to non-Covid related illness. Defenseman John Marino and forward Radim Zohorna were the other two.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Rangers host the Senators after shutout victory

Ottawa Senators (26-38-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (46-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Ottawa Senators after the Rangers shut out Pittsburgh 3-0. Igor Shesterkin earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 30 saves. The Rangers are 30-9-2...
NHL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy