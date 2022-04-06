ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvhpL_0f0d06Nk00

SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night.

The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored.

Huberdeau took a pass from Barkov in overtime and poked it past Jack Campbell for his 102nd point this season. The Panthers improved to 49-15-6, setting a franchise record with their 104th point.

Each team turned to its backup goalie as the sides combined for 84 shots on goal. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 14 shots for Florida before Spencer Knight relieved in the second period and stopped 19 of 21 attempts.

Erik Kallgren turned away 20 of 23 for Toronto before taking a puck off his mask late in the second. Campbell replaced him and stopped 22 shots.

Mitchell Marner had two goals and an assist, and John Tavares, Jake Muzzin, Colin Blackwell and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews had three assists.

Toronto tied a franchise record last achieved in 1983-84 by scoring five or more goals for the sixth straight game.

Barkov put Florida ahead 6-5 with his 34th of the season with 11:59 to play, but Tavares tied it with a power-play goal with 3:54 left.

Huberdeau also had a tying power-play goal 2:45 into the third, making it 5-all, after Reinhart, Gudas and Giroux scored in the second. It was Giroux's first goal since being acquired from Philadelphia on March 19.

The Maple Leafs scored three goals in 2:04 of the second to chase Bobrovsky from the game. Marner scored short-handed, then on a power play, before Blackwell stretched the lead to 4-1. Muzzin added on with 11:20 left in the second period.

Bobrovsky has been pulled from two straight starts since a 37-save shutout March 31 against Chicago.

NOTES: Huberdeau became the first Quebec-born skater to record a 100-point season since Tampa Bay teammates Vincent Lecavalier (108) and Martin St. Louis (102) both accomplished the feat in 2006-07. ... The game was a matchup of two of the teams with the NHL’s four best records this season, Florida being No. 2 to start the day and Toronto No. 4. ... Tuesday started a stretch where Florida plays seven out of 10 games at home. The Panthers then close the regular season on a three-game trip.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Visit Dallas on Thursday.

Panthers: Host Buffalo on Friday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Olofsson rallies Sabres in 4-2 win over Hurricanes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jeff Skinner, Casey Mittelstadt and Dylan Cozens also scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson made 32 saves in the opening game of a home-and-home set […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sunrise, FL
Sports
City
Sunrise, FL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

In the return match of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) will visit Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the third and final meeting of the season series...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Jake Muzzin
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Vincent Lecavalier
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
William Nylander
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
John Tavares
Person
Colin Blackwell
Person
Radko Gudas
KESQ

Auston Matthews sets Maple Leafs season record with 56 goals

DALLAS (AP) — Auston Matthews has the most goals ever in a single season for the Toronto Maple Leafs — and the most in the NHL by an American-born player. Matthews set the franchise record with his 55th goal in regulation Thursday night, then scored No. 56 in overtime to break the American record and give the Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars. The 56th goal surpassed Jimmy Carson and Kevin Stevens, at 55 each, for the most by a U.S.-born skater. It also was Matthews’ 52nd career multi-goal game, passing Pat LaFontaine’s 51 for the most by a American-born player before age 25.
NHL
FOX Sports

Lightning face the Bruins on 3-game losing streak

Boston Bruins (44-21-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-20-7, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay looks to stop its three-game slide when the Lightning take on Boston. The Lightning are 12-7-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Florida Panthers#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Atlantic Division#The Maple Leafs
NBC Sports

Messy 7-6 game or not, Maple Leafs, Panthers shouldn’t change

Watching games like Tuesday’s wild Maple Leafs – Panthers slugfest sometimes feels like observing some wild, woolly endangered species. As much as you giggle at those uneven patches of fur and all the cute snacking, you worry that some dusty grump might come along and eradicate that precious thing.
SUNRISE, FL
FOX Sports

Shesterkin stops 30 as Rangers again beat Penguins 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored in the second period, Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 Thursday night. Dryden Hunt added an empty-net goal in the final minute and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (20-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-19-6, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Montreal. He's fifth in the league with 97 points, scoring 56 goals and totaling 41 assists. The Maple Leafs are 26-10-3 against Eastern Conference...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
markerzone.com

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFF CLINCHING SCENARIOS FOR APRIL 7TH

Only one Stanley Cup Playoff berth is up for grabs on Thursday night, as the Carolina Hurricanes can become the third team to punch their ticket following the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche. With a win in any fashion over the Buffalo Sabres, the Carolina Hurricanes will become the first...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Flames, Avalanche, Panthers, Capitals

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News the pair of Toronto Maple Leafs’ superstars can’t be stopped, Johnny Gaudreau had himself a game to add to his amazing season, and the Colorado Avalanche are the first team to 50 wins. Then we look at a couple of franchise records that were broken with the Florida Panthers, more goals and points from Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson, and much more stats and milestones.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Panarin and New York take on Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-20-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (45-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York square off against Pittsburgh. Panarin currently ranks 10th in the league with 84 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 65 assists. The Rangers are 29-9-2 in conference...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy