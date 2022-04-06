ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC man looking for help after homeless friend’s wheelchair stolen

By Sherae Honeycutt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESPfF_0f0czpVf00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast said his wheelchair was stolen and now his friend is asking the community for help.

Samuel Cole, 37, lost his leg around a year ago when he was shot in the leg by a friend. Since then his whole world changed and a new friend, Paul Anderson, is trying to help him get the resources he needs.

Olathe South helps teen raise thousands to ‘Kick Cancer Like a Girlboss’

A walker is meant to support and balance someone on their feet. However, Cole only has one foot. This is how he gets around but he says it’s painful and difficult.

“It wears me out because I can’t really carry it up the stairs,” Cole said. “When I got out of the hospital some people vandalized my home, so I lost my house. I’ve just been a victim of circumstances on the streets since.”

Last week, Cole left his electric wheelchair near 45th Street & Lister Avenue to run an errand with a friend in their car.

“When I came back my wheelchair was gone,” Cole said.

Paul Anderson said he met Cole as he was walking down his street in the Indian Mound neighborhood of the Historic Northeast.

“I got to talking to him and long story short he spent a couple nights on our couch and fed him. We heard his story and it’s just crazy we live in America, and we still have these kinds of things going on,” Anderson said.

“He lets me shower. Let’s me change my bandages. He feeds me,” Cole said.

Anderson said watching Cole use a walker to get around hurts him.

Twitter confirms an edit button is in the works

“It kills me because he has to hop. I have him staying on the third story and he won’t let me carry him or help him. He’s got pride. It kills me and it’s just unnecessary,” Anderson said.

He’s been working to find him a wheelchair and resources for a solid place to live. Anderson says he put Cole’s story on Nextdoor hoping to find someone to donate a wheelchair but several offers have fallen through.

“I can’t do much for him from my situation but anything that could help him it would make my world. Make my day. Make my year just to see him have another opportunity in life,” Anderson said.

“God bless you. If you could help me God bless you,” Cole said.

If you can help Cole you can reach him through Anderson via email at 247justcallpaul@gmail.com . They are looking for an electric wheelchair or any wheelchair they can get. He is also hoping someone hears Cole’s story and can help find him stable housing and resources.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City Star

Kansas City’s homeless crisis is worse than ever. Meet the man looking for a solution

Josh Henges pocketed a box of Barclay cigarettes and Narcan nasal spray, used for opioid overdoses. An offering and a safeguard. Parked at the entrance of Kessler Park, where The Paseo meets Cliff Drive, Henges, Kansas City’s first Homelessness Prevention Coordinator, set off to check in on a number of people experiencing houselessness tucked back in the woods in northeast Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Northeast#Olathe South#Indian
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMOV

Three shot at North City funeral home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were shot at a funeral home in North City Saturday afternoon, police tell News 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of Cote Brilliante and Union around 1:45 p.m. The three people shot were in a vehicle which was in the parking lot of the funeral home when people approached from behind and fired shots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Teen died experimenting with drugs at friend’s house, Missouri cops say. Two charged

Months after a 13-year-old was found dead at a friend’s house in Missouri, police say two adult men have been charged with endangering the welfare of two children. Police were called to the Washington home on Sunday, Aug. 29 and told that the boy was unresponsive, according to a March 22 Facebook post. When officers arrived, they found Zackary A. Foster dead in an upstairs bedroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy