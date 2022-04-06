ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

4-6-22 all new faces on the fdl city council

radioplusinfo.com
 3 days ago

There will be several new faces on the Fond du Lac city council following Tuesday’s spring election. Challengers Brett Zimmerman, Thomas Schuessler, Jane Ricchio and Ken Cassaday have all been...

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield City Council moves forward with new boundaries

The Bakersfield City Council has moved forward with new district boundaries that grant greater representation for Bakersfield’s Punjabi and Sikh residents. During a meeting Wednesday, the council approved on first reading a new ward map that had been heavily lobbied for by the local Punjabi community, after members said prior maps had unjustly split their communities in multiple wards.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
DFW Community News

Weir: Ray David running for Place 4 on Highland Village City Council

Local election campaigns are underway in North Texas! Candidates are running for city and town council seats, as well as election to several school board positions. In Highland Village, there are 3 candidates running for the Place 4 seat on the City Council. One of them is Ray David, President of Denton Community Point Bank. Mr. David, who lives in Highland Village with his wife Heidi, their 3 sons and 2 daughters, came over for an interview to introduce himself to voters and tell them why he’s running for the City Council seat.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Fond Du Lac, WI
Elections
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Ripon, WI
WITN

Greenville City Council approves new entrance sign for city

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers will soon have a new sign to welcome them back after their trips west. Mayor PJ Connelly says this design concept was approved by the city council Thursday night. He said in a Facebook post the city plans for it to be at the entrance to the city on NC-587 that’s heading into the medical district.
GREENVILLE, NC
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Agenda — Beardstown City Council, March 22

BEARDSTOWN — City Council is scheduled to meet in regular session by 7 p.m. today in City Hall at 105 W. Third St. The meeting will be preceded by a committee meeting at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda are:. Discussion of an ordinance providing for a...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdl#The Fdl City Council#Fond Du Lac County Board#The Waupun School Board
Daily Record

Florence City Council appoints Kaitlin Turner as new city attorney

During a special meeting Friday, the Florence City Council appointed former District Attorney Kaitlin Turner as its new city attorney. The council on March 7 terminated its former attorney, Matt Krob, during its regular meeting. Councilwoman Melissa Hardy read a statement and then made the motion to fire Krob, which...
FLORENCE, CO
Voice News

Algonac City Council recognizes March 6 as Black Balloon Day

At the Algonac City Council’s March 15 meeting, the council recognized March 6 as Black Balloon Day. Black Balloon Day is designed to increase public awareness of the opioid epidemic, provide a way to remember those who have overdosed and bring those who have lost a loved one together to demonstrate that they are not alone, information from The Balloon Council included in the city council’s agenda states.
ALGONAC, MI
Quad-Cities Times

Rock Island city council approves Todd Thompson as new city manager

Rock Island has a new city manager. Todd Thompson was unanimously approved by City Council members Monday night. Thompson has been Galesburg city manager since 2011. He starts work in Rock Island on May 16 following a required 60-day notice to the city of Galesburg. Thompson was one of 36...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kmvt

New revenue guarantee pending city council approval

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s no question the pilot shortage has had a bad impact on air travel at Magic Valley Regional Airport. Last October, the flight from Twin Falls to Denver, was discontinued, and now the route to Salt Lake is at risk. “With the pilot...
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy