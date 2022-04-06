"Plaza Suite" star Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID

NEW YORK -- Actor Matthew Broderick has tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to miss Tuesday night's performance of "Plaza Suite."

Broderick is currently starring in the Broadway revival with his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker tested negative, and the show did go on with an understudy in Broderick's role.

It is unclear when Broderick will return to the show.

Positive COVID tests also forced the new Broadway musical "A Strange Loop" to postpone its first preview performance, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

The show will now begin previews Thursday.

Several performances of the Broadway revival of "Macbeth," starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, were also canceled this week due to members of the company testing positive for COVID.

Theatergoers can find up-to-date information on performance schedules and cancelations at BwayToday.com .