ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

"Plaza Suite" star Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIM10_0f0czjSX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FH6vX_0f0czjSX00
"Plaza Suite" star Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID-19 00:22

NEW YORK -- Actor Matthew Broderick has tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to miss Tuesday night's performance of "Plaza Suite."

Broderick is currently starring in the Broadway revival with his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker tested negative, and the show did go on with an understudy in Broderick's role.

It is unclear when Broderick will return to the show.

Positive COVID tests also forced the new Broadway musical "A Strange Loop" to postpone its first preview performance, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

The show will now begin previews Thursday.

Several performances of the Broadway revival of "Macbeth," starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, were also canceled this week due to members of the company testing positive for COVID.

Theatergoers can find up-to-date information on performance schedules and cancelations at BwayToday.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Broadway Gives Grosses 1st Time in 2 Years: “Music Man,” “Michael Jackson” Booming, “Company” Needs Some, “Tina” Rolling on a River

Broadway is back, and so are the grosses. For the first time in 2 years we have the actual numbers for the prior, just like old times. No surprise: The Music Man with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster is a blockbuster. The weekly take was over $3,45 million. That’s stunning, Of course, the ticket price is astronomical. But this was all expected.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Kelly Ripa Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her Recent Absence From 'Live'

Kelly Ripa returned to Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday after taking a break from the popular daytime TV talk show. However, many fans might not have noticed Kelly's absence after she prerecorded segments before she left. When the former actress returned to Live she revealed to fellow Live...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Broderick
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Ruth Negga
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Her Sister in a Show-Stopping Ombre Dress

Sandra Bullock turned heads at her latest red carpet appearance—all thanks to her stunning ensemble and a very special guest. The 57-year-old actress recently attended the premiere of her latest film, The Lost City, and stepped out in a ruffled pink ombre dress by Elie Saab, complete with a plunging neckline and a gravity-defying split. Bullock completed the outfit with a black blazer and matching heels, but her stylish ensemble isn't the only thing that caught our attention. The star brought her little sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, as her date.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Plazasuitebway
HollywoodLife

Renee Zellweger & Ant Anstead Kiss In Rare PDA Photo On Instagram

The power couple, who have been dating for less than a year, shared a romantic kiss while dressed to the nines for a fancy occasion. Ant Anstead, 42, and Renee Zellweger, 52, are so in love. The celebrity couple packed on the PDA in a sweet snapshot that the British TV personality posted to Instagram on Wednesday, March 16. They were both dressed in fancy attire while sharing a romantic kiss on the lips. Ant, who looked overjoyed to be kissing his gorgeous gal, wore a dark blue tuxedo, which matched the Oscar winner‘s stylish floral dress.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Says She's "Eternally Grateful" for How the Show Has Connected Her to Fans

Trigger warning: This article features discussion around eating disorders. Chrissy Metz's portrayal of Kate Pearson on This Is Us has inspired millions of viewers for different reasons. But as she gears up to say goodbye after a six year run on the NBC drama, the actress is reflecting on what she has been most surprised and "grateful" to hear from fans.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa like you've never seen her before - see her unexpected makeover

Kelly Ripa has taken on a new role and she looks amazing! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host surprised fans with a look they didn't see coming. The mom-of-two transformed into Lady Gaga's character, Patrizia Reggiani, from the movie House of Gucci for her show's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Favorite Confirmed to Return

One Chicago Med star is officially returning for Season 8. Deadline reported that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer, will be back as a series regular for Season 8. Fans will note that Weber was a series regular for Season 7, but his future with the series was in question as his contract originally only served as a one-season commitment.
TV SERIES
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy