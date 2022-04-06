ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakfield, WI

4-6-22 oakfield school district voters approve referendum, rosendale-brandon voters say no

radioplusinfo.com
 3 days ago

Voters in the Oakfield School District have approved a school building referendum, but a building referendum was defeated in the Rosendale Brandon...

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

School district hosts event to teach voters about no-tax bond

REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Reeds Spring School District has scheduled an event to talk to voters about its 40 million dollar no-tax-increase bond issue. This bond will be on the ballot during the April 5 municipal election. During the event on Tuesday (3/15/22), a presentation will take place in the Reeds Spring Middle School auditorium. […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
Villages Daily Sun

Voters to decide on separate fire district

Residents of The Villages will vote this November on establishing a fire district independent of county control within the community. Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, successfully shepherded a bill he sponsored to create the new district through the Florida Legislature, which ended its 2022 session Monday. The initiative received unanimous support from the Florida Senate (39-0) and the House of Representatives (116-0). The bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, allowing the issue to go before voters on the ballot this fall. Hage voiced support for the effort after it emerged last summer amid a contentious conversation at the county level about the future of emergency medical response.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
News On 6

Pryor Voters To Decide On $81M School Bond Issue

Thirteen years after Pryor Public Schools announced a long-term vision to revamp the district, the final stage of their plan is now up for a vote. “We need to make sure our teaching and learning spaces and our other facilities in the district are really quality,” said Dr. Lisa Muller, Superintendent of Pryor Public Schools.
EDUCATION
97.1 FM Talk

2022 Voter's Guide | School Board Elections

We need to take back control of our schools. This election is the time to do it, and I’m making it easy for you. No guessing as to which candidate reflects your family values. If their name is not listed here, do not vote for them.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laconia High School
Romesentinel.com

Voters OK $21.6M plan for Rome schools

ROME — A total of 828 Romans cast ballots on Tuesday with a majority of 62% approving the referendum seeking approval of a $21,608,018 capital project. The funding is earmarked to perform repairs and upgrades to all of the Rome City School District’s school buildings and facilities. Voters...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Rome voters to decide fate of school district's capital plan

ROME, NY - Rome residents will be heading to the voting booth Tuesday to decide the fate of a $21.6 million capital project for the Rome City School District. The district held a community forum last week to inform the public just what exactly is involved in the project. Under...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
iheart.com

Pinellas Voters Have Their Say

Lina Teixiera (tay-ZHER-uh) made it onto the Clearwater City Council in Tuesday's elections, defeating two other candidates, while David Albritton kept his seat. Tarpon Springs has a new mayor. He's current city commissioner Costa Vatikiotis. There are new faces on the city commission... Craig Lunt and Panagiotis Koulias won their races, and the contest between Mike Eisner and George Koulianos finds the candidates separated by just 10 votes. Oldsmar voters elected Dan Saracki and Jarrod Buchman to the City Council... both oppose a plan to increase density limits in downtown.
CLEARWATER, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

New Kensington-Arnold teachers strike planned for Monday averted, tentative agreement reached

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Members of the New Kensington-Arnold Education Association and the New Kensington-Arnold School District reached a tentative agreement, averting the strike that teachers had planned to participate in on Monday. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Education Association’s region advocacy coordinator, the two groups reached...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy