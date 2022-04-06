4-6-22 oakfield school district voters approve referendum, rosendale-brandon voters say no

Residents of The Villages will vote this November on establishing a fire district independent of county control within the community. Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, successfully shepherded a bill he sponsored to create the new district through the Florida Legislature, which ended its 2022 session Monday. The initiative received unanimous support from the Florida Senate (39-0) and the House of Representatives (116-0). The bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, allowing the issue to go before voters on the ballot this fall. Hage voiced support for the effort after it emerged last summer amid a contentious conversation at the county level about the future of emergency medical response.

