It took 12 innings, but the Rochester Red Wings picked up their second win of the season with an 8-5 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field. Rochester was trailing 5-3 in the ninth and were down to their final strike until Nick Banks ripped a two-run single to center to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO