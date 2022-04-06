Strong winds, rain and tornadoes rip through the Midlands on Tuesday

ALLENDALE, S.C. — After a tornado swept through Allendale County on Tuesday night, residents are picking up the pieces and evaluating the damage left behind. "All you could hear was like something was on top of the house, like horses or something ... kind of like whoom whoom whoom whoom," said Katherine Rivers, who lives in Allendale County. "I was in the bedroom, and I hear the rain and the thunder. I was also keeping up with the TV and, after a while, it seemed like the wind changed, the sound was different."

