Strong winds, rain and tornadoes rip through the Midlands on Tuesday

WLTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamage has been reported throughout the...

www.wltx.com

CBS 46

Deadly tornado rips through Louisiana

Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But is that certification worth the extra cost and are the inspections all they claim to be? In this Consumer Crackdown, national investigator Sandra Jones explains what to look for.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSN.com

More rain, snow, and gusty winds into Tuesday

Our latest storm system is in progress and is bringing rain and snow to the area. Snow is starting to break apart farther west but wet, slushy, and snowy roads will likely slow many of us down this morning. Initial snow reports to the west have been between 1″ to 3″.
WICHITA, KS
The State

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible in the Midlands, forecast shows

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Midlands as Wednesday’s forecast shows the possibility of severe weather. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. Both rain and severe thunderstorms are expected in the Columbia area,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

More Midlands tornadoes confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service continues to survey damage from the Tuesday's tornado outbreak. The NWS in Columbia confirmed a tornado touched down in Lexington County Tuesday near Gaston. The tornado moved to the Sandy Run community causing minor damage. The survey team confirmed the EF1 tornado...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

'It's devastating': Allendale tornado leaves behind path of destruction

ALLENDALE, S.C. — After a tornado swept through Allendale County on Tuesday night, residents are picking up the pieces and evaluating the damage left behind. "All you could hear was like something was on top of the house, like horses or something ... kind of like whoom whoom whoom whoom," said Katherine Rivers, who lives in Allendale County. "I was in the bedroom, and I hear the rain and the thunder. I was also keeping up with the TV and, after a while, it seemed like the wind changed, the sound was different."
ALLENDALE, SC
KRQE News 13

Spring storm brings heavy rain, snow and strong winds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain showers and mountain snow showers are making their way across New Mexico Monday morning. A storm is crossing New Mexico Monday, bringing scattered, heavy rain and storms, mountain snow and strong winds. Rain and snow will become widespread during the late morning through the evening, so be sure to wear the rain jacket and bring an umbrella with you as you leave the house. The Metro will be seeing heaviest rain during the afternoon.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTSA

Multiple tornadoes rip through homes and schools in Texas

A powerful line of tornadoes tore through Texas and Oklahoma Monday. The storm brought wind, pounding rain, and hail. At least dozens of homes are believed damaged or destroyed. A twister from that group of storms ravaged Jacksboro, Texas, just as school was about to let out. Aly Vanderkaay was...
TEXAS STATE
NRToday.com

Strong winds, heavy rain keep crews scrambling throughout Douglas County

Damaging wind gusts leveled construction fences, tore up election campaign signs and dropped multiple trees and power lines onto roadways throughout Douglas County. As of 6 p.m., more than 1,250 Pacific Power customers were without electricity in the Green and Winston areas. At Roseburg Regional Airport, the highest wind gust reached 39 mph on Saturday afternoon.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Tornadoes rip through East, Central Texas

Multiple tornadoes tore through Northeast Texas on March 21, according to the National Weather Service. Tornadoes were spotted near metro areas of Dallas-Fort Worth. Residents of Collin County who resided in the cities of Plano, Carrollton, and Frisco reported seeing rotational storms, according to Dallas-Fort Worth Scanner. In more rural...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Quick system brings snow, rain and strong winds Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow and rain is making it’s way through northern New Mexico Monday morning. Impacts will be limited, due to how quick the system will move through, and the lack of moisture in lower levels of the atmosphere. Snow will mainly be possible in the mountain terrain, and rain/snow mix in the low […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

