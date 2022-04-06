ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Leaders work to reach minority communities for pandemic support

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — We may be in a lull right now when it comes to the pandemic, but health leader say now is the time to prepare for whatever happens next.

This is especially important for reaching minority populations across the state, and now that there is another round of vaccinations on the table.

The CDC and FDA approved a second round of booster doses for people 50 and older, if it’s been more than four months since their last booster shot. On Tuesday, Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas’ First Lady Susan Hutchinson, and State Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero got their second boosters.

“We are trying as much as we can to remove all barriers to access,” said Dr. Gloria Richard-Davis, Executive Director of the Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at UAMS.

Health and community leaders are still working hard to reach minority communities in Arkansas and close the gaps.

“There are a lot of challenges we see in the Black communities,” she said. “A lot of comorbidities like hypertension, obesity, diabetes. When those comorbidities are combined with infection, then the rate of hospitalization goes up dramatically.

The CDC released a new study in March with data from 14 states that says Black adults were hospitalized at nearly four times the rate of white adults at the height of the Omicron surge.

Arkansas was not one of the states that took part of the study. When KNWA/FOX24 asked the Arkansas Department of health for data on hospitalizations based on race, a spokesperson said they are not able to provide that data.

“I would venture to guess that the stats that we probably saw, it’s very similar, because why wouldn’t it be right?” said Dr. Richard-Davis. “I mean, with every other trend that we’ve seen, it’s been the same.”

She said getting shots into arms is the best way to reduce that statistic.

“One we way we do that is by making sure that we have people who are engaging our communities who look like them and who speak their language,” she said.

That’s a practice those at Arkansas United in Fort Smith are also using to reach our local Hispanic community. Arkansas United is a non-profit that helps immigrants who come to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley with a variety of needs.

“It took a while for the older people to get vaccinated as well in our community,” said Karla Palma with Arkansas United. “So we figured that it was going to be the same with their kids.”

The ADH said about 25,500 Arkansans who are Hispanic or Latino have received their third dose of the vaccine. That’s about 10% of the state’s Hispanic population. It reports a little more than 493,000 Arkansans who are non-Hispanic or Latino have gotten their third dose, which is about 18% of the population.

Palma said misinformation has infiltrated the Hispanic community, just like in other communities in the state. She hears from families that a big factor in not getting vaccinated is accessibility.

“A lot of the times what we hear is that the clinics are only open until four or until five and they don’t get out work until later,” she said.

Both are pleading to their communities to get vaccinated.

“It is safe, it works, it reduces hospitalization,” said Dr. Richard-Davis.

“Es muy importante se vaccunen. Ya hemos mirado que las vacunas salvan vidas,” said Palma, which translates into, “It’s very important to get vaccinated. We’ve already seen that vaccines save lives.”

