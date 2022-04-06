ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Impact of Noem’s CRT executive order on Siouxland educators

By Dillon Adams
 3 days ago

S.D. (KCAU) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in the state’s K-12 schools.

Governor Noem signed HB 1012 into law last month even though its amended version took out all mentioning of Critical Race Theory causing her to double down on the bill’s original intent. Through an executive order.

Governor Noem’s latest executive order will work to restrict the teaching of Critical Race Theory in K-12 classrooms by directing the state’s Department of Education to ensure that none of their content standards promote inherently divisive concepts.

Those concepts are defined in the order as “advancing any ideas in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964” including that one race is superior to another, that a person should be discriminated against because of their race or that meritocracy or traits like a strong work ethic are racist were created to oppress members of another race.

Noem signs executive order banning CRT in K-12

Dr. Timothy Schorn teaches political science at USD and talked about the impact this order could have on South Dakota education in the future.

“What one person could find divisive, another person will find completely acceptable and if its’ interpreted too broadly, we might eliminate some really interesting discussion, especially for high school students and perhaps going down to middle school and before,” said Schorn.

The wordage in executive order 2022-02 is similar to HB 1337 which was shot down by the Senate Education Committee this session because it dealt with K-12 schools’ curriculum, something legislators believe should be left to the DOE to decide.

The use of executive power after the session had already ended makes Schorn believe there was an underlying motive to this decision.

“This this an attempt to get what she wanted because the legislature didn’t pass what she considered to be necessary? And that will of course raise questions about executive overreach,” Schorn said.

The executive order said if any Department of Education policies or materials promotes inherently divisive concepts they must be removed by October 1st.

