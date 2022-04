ROUND ROCK, Texas — Neighbors in Round Rock are still trying to pick up the pieces from Monday night's tornado that swept through the area. In one neighborhood off Kensington Place, almost every home on the street suffered damage due to the tornado. Derry Schroer, her 18-year-old son, her boyfriend Michael, and his 17-year-old daughter Zoe were all crammed in the bathtub before a tornado came ripping through their home.

