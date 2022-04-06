Randolph Co. man dead after assaulting officer, fleeing in stolen semi

WAYNE/RANDOLPH COUNTIES, Ind. — Indiana State Police are now investigating the death of a Randolph County man after an incident involving the assault of an off-duty Richmond police officer and a pursuit through two counties.

Tuesday morning the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the theft of a 1985 Peterbuilt semi-tractor. Around 11:30 a.m., off-duty Richmond Police Officer Austin Adams saw the truck on U.S. 27 near Union Pike.

Adams began following the stolen semi while attempting to get uniformed officers to the area.

ISP said the driver pulled over to the side of Webster Road near Flatley Road, which allowed Adams to make contact. When he identified himself as an officer, the driver then assaulted Adams.

Investigators identified the driver as 40-year-old Troy Lewis of Randolph County.

After the encounter with the off-duty officer, Lewis fled the scene, leading authorities on a pursuit from Wayne County into southern Randolph County.

The vehicle eventually stopped on Base Road south of County Road 850 South, however, Lewis refused to exit the vehicle.

Officers reported hearing a gun go off and found Lewis suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There were no rounds fired by any police officer during the chase.

Both Lewis and Officer Adams were transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Lewis was later pronounced dead. Officer Adams is being treated for serious injuries.

