When you think of barbecue, there is one place that comes to mind, and that is the great state of Texas. There are many towns and cities in the state of Texas who each have their own unique flavor. Dallas, Texas is no different, and the city is known for its unique spin on classic barbecue. When I visit Dallas, it's generally for the live music shows and the unique art scene. But, the food is also one of the reasons I keep coming back.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO